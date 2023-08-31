Why Was Mitchel Musso Arrested? Hannah Montana Star Mitchel Musso Arrested in Texas

In today’s article, we are going to talk about Mitchell Musso. Yes, you heard right. As you all know the news of Mitchel Musso’s arrest has come to the fore and fans want to know the last reason Mitchel Tate Musso has been arrested. We have brought all the information related to this matter for you. Follow us till the end to know this news and get answers to your questions.

If you do not know that Mitchel Musso has it, then let us tell you. Mitchel Musso is an American artist known for his acting and musical talent. Mitchel Musso was born on July 9, 1991, in Texas. He started his career in 2002. He is best known for his fandom from Disney Channel roles as Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana. After that, he still gave an amazing voice in “Life Is Ruff” in 2005, then in 2006, he also got to see his great character in “Monster House”. As far as his music is concerned, he released his first song “Hey” in 2009 which was liked by many. With this, he continued to create songs from his hard work and entertain his fans. He has been associated with the Hollywood industry for many years. But his recent arrest has taken a toll on his career.

Why Was Mitchel Musso Arrested?

Now we know for what reason he was arrested. According to the information, Mitchel Musso has been arrested in Texas on charges of public intoxication and theft. Mitchel Musso, 32, was arrested by Rockwall police on charges of public intoxication and theft under $100. When news broke, Musso was found drunk in a hotel and had stolen a bag of chips without paying. When they found him in a completely inebriated condition, the police started their further action. Despite this, he also received several outstanding traffic warrants and several warrants from him.

The news of Mitchel Musso’s arrest has become a matter of interest to many people. Due to this his career as well as his name has been stained. A total of five charges have been filed against Mitchel Musso on August 26, 2023. His behavior was also described as “belligerent” as he was accused of taking an item from the local food market. The court has made it clear that Mitchel Musso can be released after posting a $1,000 bond. Here, with all of the material, the article comes to a close. Keep checking back with us for more developments.