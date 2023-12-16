CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Headline

Why Was Yailin La Mas Arrested? Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Girlfriend Yailin Arrested Charges!

2 days ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here to share a piece of shocking news with you. Recent news has revealed that Yailin La Mas has been arrested. Yes, you heard it right. The news of Yailin La Mas’s arrest is going viral on the internet and is making a lot of headlines. This news has started attracting people’s attention, due to which now everyone wants to know what charges Yailin La Mas had to face arrest. With this, we have collected for you every clear information related to the arrest of Yailin La Mas. Scroll up your screen and continue reading this story.

Yailin La Mas

Before discussing the news related to the arrest of Yailin La Mas, let us tell you about Yailin La Mas. Yailin La Mas Viral, whose real name is Jeorjina Guillermo Díaz, is a well-known Dominican rapper and singer. She was born on July 4, 2002, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. She started her career in 2019 and till now she has remained an important part of the rap music industry. However, she was very interested in becoming a rapper and she made her dream come true.

Why Was Yailin La Mas Arrested?

Despite her career, if we talk about her personal life, she mostly likes to keep her personal life private. Still, her fans know that her spouse was Anuel AA, but due to some mutual disputes, both of them divorced each other in 2023. However, this action of theirs had a deep impact on their audience as well because their fans did not want them to ever separate. Yailin La Mas Viral and Anuel AA got busy reacting to their lives after getting divorced from each other. On the other hand, Yailin has also introduced people to her amazing raps which include Quién Me Atraca a Mi, Yo No Me Voy Acosta, Chivirika, Si Tú Me Busca, and many more.

But recently the news came out that Yailin La Más Viral is facing her arrest. However, this news has raised everyone’s eyebrows and every person has become curious to know why Yailin La Más Viral was arrested. According to the information, it has been revealed that a horrifying video of Yailin La Mas Viral has surfaced in which it is clearly shown that she has been caught on camera waving a knife at Viral. It was told that the video was of full 20 minutes in which she was seen talking in Spanish language. Taking this matter very seriously, the police considered it necessary to arrest her.

