Yankton County Accident: One killed, Two Others Injured in head-on Crash, Footage

The cases of accidents are increasing day by day and many people lose their lives due to accidents. Reportedly, a tragic crash occurred in Yankton County in which one was killed and two others were injured badly. The news of this crash incident is making headlines on the news channels and attracting the attention of people. The South Dakota Department of Public Safety and Police Department have reported their involvement in the accident. It is creating a buzz and has become a topic of discussion. Our sources have fetched all the details surrounding this Yankton County crash incident and we will try to share all the details in brief.

According to the reports, it was a two-way vehicle crash incident that took place at about 08:49 pm on Saturday 17 February 2024 in Yankton County (located 7 miles east of Yankton, South Dakota, near Gayville). In this head-on-collision accident, two vehicles were involved and they have been identified as a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and a 2002 Ford van. After this incident, other people tried to help them and informed the authorities. The deputies immediately conducted an investigation and the South Dakota Department of Public Safety is on the way to fetch all the details. Scroll down and keep reading…

In this accident, one person lost his life and two others were seriously injured. The deceased has been identified as a 45-year-old man but details are limited at this time. Additionally, the department says the names of those involved in the crash have not been released pending notification of family members. It is believed that the crash occurred when the driver of a 2002 Ford van was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes of South Dakota’s Highway 50, while a male driver of a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe was traveling westbound on the same highway and both collided head-to-head led to this head-on collision. Read on…

Additionally, the driver of the Ford van was not wearing a seat belt and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Tahoe was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries, and was taken by helicopter to Sioux Falls Hospital. A female passenger in the Tahoe vehicle suffered minor injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital. A 45-year-old man died while two others were seriously injured. At this time, the exact details surrounding this crash are unclear, however, the investigation by the South Dakota Highway Patrol is still ongoing.