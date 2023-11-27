23-year-old Woman’s Body Found in Bag in Shahdara, Latest News

On Sunday evening, a woman’s body was discovered wrapped in a bag in a storage facility in Shahdara, Delhi. The Delhi Police has registered a murder case and are searching for the deceased’s fiance and friends. The deceased was last seen on Saturday outside her residence in Shahdara. Later, she went to the residence of her fiance. According to the police, the couple argued and the accused allegedly strangled her. Let us know further details related to this case.

The woman passed away on the spot. According to the police, the accused who runs the storage facility in Frash Bazaar brought the body to his place of work and placed it inside a bag. This storage facility deals with the delivery of e-commerce products in the Delhi NCR area. The police said that one of the employees at the facility saw a suspicious-looking bag in the office and informed the police. The police then opened the bag and found the body. The spot has been forensically inspected. Police said that the woman had been strangled and her body had been stuffed into the bag. They said that the woman worked at a saloon in the area. They also said that the woman's fiancé had gone to the railway station on Saturday evening.

Delhi, the sprawling metropolis that prides itself on its vibrant streets and centuries-old heritage, has been thrown into shock by the grisly discovery of the body of a 23-year-old woman, Sama, stuffed inside a plastic bag in a house in the Farsh Bazaar area. The incident took place at around 4.30 pm on Sunday after the police received a tip-off about a suspicious bag in Vishwas Nagar, leading to this macabre discovery. The police have sent the woman's body for an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. However, the motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained.