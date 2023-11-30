3 Exciting Online Slots That Capture Players’ Hearts

Tired of trying casino slot games that aren’t your style? Then you might have come here in need of some suggestions for the best slot games to try.

Choosing the right slot title is not only important for your overall game experience but also for your risk and reward factors.

So, we’ve compiled a list of some of the most popular online casino games. All you have to do is sit down to relax and open your favorite games on this list to explore and hit play.

Shopping Spree

Shopping spree is one of the best slots to indulge in, as it comes with a chance of hitting a progressive jackpot of $25,000. The payout in this game increases the longer you play. Players can only qualify for the progressive jackpot by betting at best 3 coins and landing five Diamond Rings in only one payline.

There is also a Mystery Grab Bag Bonus Round that comes as a result of landing a specific combination. The combination has to be at least 3 shopping bag icons in order to get lucky hidden prizes that can help you win more.

Multiple different symbol combinations including a necklace, a handbag, shoes, perfume, flowers, or lipstick pay lesser prizes than wild icons or other icons. The game is famous for its high-paying winnings, bonuses, as well as other huge promotions.

It has a return to player (RTP) percentage of 95.44%. It is medium volatile with a mix of risk and reward. Minimum bets in the games are usually $0.25 and can rise up to as high as $125.

Oasis Dreams

Oasis Dreams is a game on Slots.lv that has 5 reels with around 25 pay lines. It takes place in an Arabian Nights’ styled adventure involving an array of icons: a ruby, an Arabian princess, a lamp, and a symbol of crossed swords.

The icon of the man on a camel representing the wild symbol is another element of this game that completes or replaces every paying icon so as to create more pay lines.

Also, they have an additional bonus symbol for free spins and over six gold coins which will activate the Hold and Spin game offering multipliers of up to one thousand times your total bets.

In addition, there is a mini, minor, and major jackpot which can pay out 250x the amount of your whole bet. The game has a high RTP of 96.2% and a medium volatility score. This progressive-style slot game is available as a Hot Drop Jackpot casino slot game where you can win any of the 3 jackpots.

777 Deluxe

The 777 Deluxe, which is 5 reels and 10 lines slot machine available at Slots.lv. The game is a progressive jackpot that involves a classic theme full of lemons, watermelon, cherries, bells, oranges, bars, grapes, 7’s, and horseshoe icons. The game design features a 3D fruit icon theme that makes it very appealing to the eye.

The 777 Deluxe Jackpot is a progressive slot game. Part of your bet contributes to the jackpot money pool. The jackpot has the ability to land over twenty-five thousand dollar prizes. The slot goes on until a player hits the golden 777 symbols that appear on the Three-Reel Bonus round game.

It has ten pay lines and has 5 reels with 3 visible icons on every reel. 777 Deluxe also has wild, bonus scatters, mystery symbols, and free spin mode.

The game also has a bonus round where you have to land 3 question mark icons on the slot reels to win the jackpot. After you hit those 3 icons, the game will turn into a one-lined 3 reel classic game that will give you bonuses depending on when you hit the golden-colored 3 seven icons to get the jackpot.

Players can expect an RTP of 96.18% and medium volatility with a combination of risk and reward.

The game provides payouts from both directions of the slot. This progressive jackpot is an incredibly decent online casino game that can give an extra level of excitement to players who can get the chance to win big prizes.

Conclusion

There is a whole array of slots in the online world that offer the best features with a high RTP, engaging gameplay, and promotional offers.

Once you’ve found the game you like, it’s important to first try it out in the demo mode for the first time and then make the best out of the game bonuses you hit once you play in real mode.

It’s always great to branch out and try the new and popular slots that have come out in the online gambling market. We hope you enjoy them and have a great fun experience playing!