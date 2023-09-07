44-year-old man become victim of online scam and looses more than 7 lacs. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Pune, Maharashtra. Stating that a man looses his hard earned money of more than 7 lacs on online platform. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news.

A 44-year-old individual from Pune fell victim to an online part-time job offer and ultimately suffered a loss exceeding Rs 7 lakh.





The nation has witnessed a significant surge in online scam incidents, and from the start of this year, numerous alerts have been issued regarding these fraudulent activities. Nevertheless, fresh instances of such scams continue to be reported nearly every day, resulting in individuals losing their earned income to con artists. Typically, these fraudsters reach out to people through messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Telegram, luring them with promises of lucrative part-time job opportunities.

44-year-old Man Become Victim of Online Scam

Once the unsuspecting individual falls for the trap, they are coerced into making financial investments, ultimately resulting in the loss of their well-earned money. In a separate incident, a resident of Pune found himself a victim of an online job offer, losing an amount exceeding Rs 7 lakh. As per a report from TOI, the individual who works for a private company became a victim of an online job scam between August 22 and August 25. The Chikhali Police recently filed a case.



According to a police official cited in the report, the victim received the ‘part-time job offer’ on August 20. Upon accepting the offer, the victim was briefed about his job responsibilities. However, as he began to trust the scammers, he was instructed to join a group and make a payment of Rs 10,000 to complete three tasks. Ultimately, he incurred a total loss of Rs 7.14 lakh.



To safeguard oneself from such scams, there are a few important precautions to remember. Firstly, it’s advisable to seek part-time job opportunities through reputable platforms designed for this purpose, such as LinkedIn, Naukri.com, Indeed, and similar sites. However, if you must explore job opportunities through other channels, it’s crucial to conduct a comprehensive background check on the individual offering the job.

Verify their identity, inquire about their name, the company they represent, and gather other pertinent details to ascertain their legitimacy. Performing a basic Google search can often be a valuable step in determining the authenticity of a company offering a job opportunity. Additionally, when you receive a ‘job offer’ document, it’s essential to meticulously review it. Grammatical errors and inconsistencies in sentences may indicate that the document is not professionally prepared and could be fraudulent.



Furthermore, exercising extreme caution when entering personal information like your name and phone number is crucial. Such details should only be provided on trusted and reputable websites. Lastly, it’s imperative to never transfer money to an unfamiliar bank account and refrain from sharing your banking credentials with anyone. Reputable companies will never request any form of payment from you in exchange for a job opportunity.