What Happened to Ben Shelton? Ben Shelton Illness and Health Update 2023

Ben Shelton is a famous and well-known American professional tennis player. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet regarding Ben Shelton's illness and 2023 health update.

Ben Shelton (birthname Benjamin Todd Shelton) is a famous and well-known American professional tennis player. The player was born on October 9, 2002. On May 8, 2023, he achieved a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 35 achieved. He also achieved his career-high ATP doubles ranking of No. 80. Shelton's father's name is Bryan Shelton who is also a former professional tennis player and Florida Gators men's tennis coach.

What Happened to Ben Shelton?

His mother Lisa Witsken Shelton was also a popular highly-ranked junior tennis player. He grew up in Atlanta, Georgia. When he was a child, his interest was in Football. Ben did not want to play tennis. Ben's parents pressured him into this sport because his parents are both tennis players. He began his tennis career at the age of 12. At that time his coach was his father. He made his ATP debut in July 2022 at the Atlanta Open.

The tennis player is not suffering from any serious illness. The various social media claims that the tennis player Ben Shelton does not have any serious illness. The player is totally fine. His current tennis performance declares his good health. He made his first appearance in the semifinals of a Grand Slam at the 2023 US Open.