5 TikTok Stars Who Died Young in 2023

TikTok, the short-form video hosting platform, has become immensely popular in the past few years, especially with the trends, catchy tunes, sounds for lip-syncs, and duet videos, creating a league all its own. While there is no surprise that some creators have found massive success on the platform, we cannot overlook the obvious pressure that looms over several TikTok creators or the problems of their private lives. TikTok users often get attached to their favorite creators, but sadly some of them have lost their lives due to various reasons, leaving their fans deeply shocked. Let’s look at five TikTok stars who died at a young age in 2023.

There are those five TikTok stars who died at a young age in 2023. 1. Jehane Thomas, 2. Harrison Gilks, 3. Bobby Moudy, 4. Taylor aka Waffler69, 5. Kara Santorelli. "Kara Santorelli, a TikTok star, met with a car accident in Escambia County, Florida on March 17 while driving down Highway 29. Taylor was, the 33-year-old died on January 11 from a "presumed heart attack." The popular TikTok dad, Bobby Moudy, died by suicide on April 28 at the age of 46. 18-year-old Harrison Gilks, who rose to TikTok stardom with his viral "bucket list," died of rare cancer on March 30. 30-year-old TikTok star Jehane Thomas died in March after suffering crippling migraines for several months."