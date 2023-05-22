Bus Crash on Victoria Road at West Ryde Sparks Traffic Chaos CCTV Footage

The Victoria Road accident in West Ryde forced authorities to block traffic from both directions on the road. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Bus Crash on Victoria Road

A recent crash on Victoria Road at West Ryde created traffic chaos. A bus and a car collided on a roadway in Sydney’s northwest on Monday. The crash reportedly brought down power wires, forcing traffic delays. The incident occurred shortly after 3 pm on 22 May 2023. Motorists were given instructions to stay away from the area. Video from the accident area has also been circulated online. Victoria Road is one of the longest roads in Sydney, Australia. The road connects Parramatta with Rozelle. Keep reading to discover more about the current condition of Victoria Road.

As mentioned earlier, a bus and a car crashed at west ryde on Monday (22 May 2023), sparking traffic chaos. The Victoria road accident has created a traffic delay, and people are advised to avoid the road. New South Wales Police Department confirmed that no passengers were on the bus. The NSW police released a statement stating that the accident brought down wires from a telegraph pole, requiring the authorities to close the road to travelers in both directions.