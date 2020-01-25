71st Republic Day 2020: Long Speech Short Essay Poems For Kids Childrens 26 Jan : Republic Day is an Indian festival which is celebrated all over India. On this day the constitution of India came into force on 26 January 1950 replacing the Government of India Act (1935) as the governing document of India. Since then, every year Republic Day is celebrated on 26th January. It is a great day for everyone who lives in India. It is a day of remembrance, thanksgiving, and rejoicing. It is a day to remember cherish and keep alive the fond memories of our great national heroes who have shed their blood for the freedom of our nation. Republic Day Speech

The main Republic Day celebration is held in the national capital, New Delhi, at the Rajpath before the President of India. On this day, ceremonious parades take place at the Rajpath, which are performed as a tribute to India; its unity in diversity and rich cultural heritage.

It’s a big day to each of Indian people and on this day everyone must be searching for speeches and essays for their kids and children. So guys go through this article and have the best specch and poem.

Happy Republic Day Long Speech in Hindi

मातृभुमि के सम्मान एवं उसकी आजादी के लिये असंख्य वीरों ने अपने जीवन की आहूति दी थी। देशभक्तों

गणतन्त्र (गण+तंत्र) का अर्थ है, जनता के द्वारा जनता के लिये शासन। इस व्यवस्था को हम सभी गणतंत्र दिवस के रूप में मनाते हैं। वैसे तो भारत में सभी पर्व बहुत ही धूमधाम से मनाते हैं, परन्तु गणतंत्र दिवस को राष्ट्रीय पर्व के रूप में मनाते हैं। इस पर्व का महत्व इसलिये भी बढ जाता है क्योंकि इसे सभी जाति एवं वर्ग के लोग एक साथ मिलकर मनाते हैं।की गाथाओं से भारतीय इतिहास के पृष्ठ भरे हुए हैं। देशप्रेम की भावना से ओत-प्रोत हजारों की संख्या में भारत माता के वीर सपूतों ने, भारत को स्वतंत्रता दिलाने में अपना सर्वस्य न्योछावर कर दिया था। ऐसे ही महान देशभक्तों के त्याग और बलिदान के परिणाम स्वरूप हमारा देश, गणतान्त्रिक देश हो सका।

गणतंत्र दिवस, 26 जनवरी को ही क्यों मनाते हैं? मित्रों, जब अंग्रेज सरकार की मंशा भारत को एक स्वतंत्र उपनिवेश बनाने की नजर नही आ रही थी, तभी 26 जनवरी 1929 के लाहौर अधिवेशन में जवाहरलाल नेहरु जी की अध्यक्षता में कांग्रेस ने पूर्णस्वराज्य की शपथ ली। पूर्ण स्वराज के अभियान को पूरा करने के लिये सभी आंदोलन तेज कर दिये गये थे। सभी देशभकतों ने अपने-अपने तरीके से आजादी के लिये कमर कस ली थी। एकता में बल है, की भावना को चरितार्थ करती विचारधारा में अंग्रेजों को पिछे हटना पङा। अंतोगत्वा 1947 को भारत आजाद हुआ, तभी यह निर्णय लिया गया कि 26 जनवरी 1929 की निर्णनायक तिथी को गणतंत्र दिवस के रूप में मनायेंगे।

26 जनवरी, 1950 भारतीय इतिहास में इसलिये भी महत्वपूर्ण माना जाता है क्योंकि भारत का संविधान, इसी दिन अस्तित्व मे आया और भारत वास्तव में एक संप्रभु देश बना। भारत का संविधान लिखित एवं सबसे बङा संविधान है। संविधान निर्माण की प्रक्रिया में 2 वर्ष, 11 महिना, 18 दिन लगे थे। भारतीय संविधान के वास्तुकार, भारत रत्न से अलंकृत डॉ.भीमराव अम्बेडकर प्रारूप समिति के अध्यक्ष थे। भारतीय संविधान के निर्माताओं ने विश्व के अनेक संविधानों के अच्छे लक्षणों को अपने संविधान में आत्मसात करने का प्रयास किया है। इस दिन भारत एक सम्पूर्ण गणतान्त्रिक देश बन गया।देश को गौरवशाली गणतन्त्र राष्ट्र बनाने में जिन देशभक्तो ने अपना बलिदान दिया उन्हे याद करके, भावांजली देने का पर्व है, 26 जनवरी।

Republic Day Wishes Quotes

मित्रो, भारत से व्यपार का इरादा लेकर अंग्रेज भारत आये थे, लेकिन धीरे -धीरे उन्होने यहाँ के राजाओं और सामंतो पर अपनी कूटनीति चालों से अधिकार कर लिया। आजादी कि पहली आग मंगल पांडे ने 1857 में कोलकता के पास बैरकपुर में जलाई थी, किन्तु कुछ संचार संसाधनो की कमी से ये आग ज्वाला न बन सकी परन्तु, इस आग की चिंगारी कभी बुझी न थी। लक्ष्मीबाईसे इंदिरागाँधी तक, मंगल पांडे से सुभाष तक, नाना साहेब से सरदार पटेल तक, लाल(लाला लाजपत राय), बाल(बाल गंगाधर तिलक), पाल(विपिन्द्र चन्द्र पाल) हों या गोपाल, गाँधी, नेहरु सभी के ह्रदय में धधक रही थी। 13 अप्रैल 1919 की (जलिया वाला बाग) घटना, भारतीय स्वतंत्रता संग्राम की सबसे अधिक दुखदाई घटना थी। जब जनरल डायर के नेतृत्व में अंग्रेजी फौज ने गोलियां चला के निहत्थे, शांत बूढ़ों, महिलाओं और बच्चों सहित सैकड़ों लोगों को मार डाला था और हज़ारों लोगों को घायल कर दिया था। यही वह घटना थी जिसने भगत सिंह और उधम सिंह जैसे, क्रांतीकारियों को जन्म दिया। अहिंसा के पुजारी हों या हिंसात्मक विचारक क्रान्तिकारी, सभी का ह्रदय आजादी की आग से जलने लगा। हर वर्ग भारतमात के चरणों में बलिदान देने को तत्पर था।

अतः 26 जनवरी को उन सभी देशभक्तों को श्रद्धा सुमन अपिर्त करते हुए, गणतंत्र दिवस का राष्ट्रीय पर्व भारतवर्ष के कोने-कोने में बड़े उत्साह तथा हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाया जाता है। प्रति वर्ष इस दिन प्रभात फेरियां निकाली जाती है। भारत की राजधानी दिल्ली समेत प्रत्येक राज्य तथा विदेषों के भारतीय राजदूतावासों में भी यह त्योहार उल्लास व गर्व से मनाया जाता है।

26 जनवरी का मुख्य समारोह भारत की राजधानी दिल्ली में भव्यता के साथ मनाते हैं। देश के विभिन्न भागों से असंख्य व्यक्ति इस समारोह की शोभा देखने के लिये आते हैं। हमारे सुरक्षा प्रहरी परेड निकाल कर, अपनी आधुनिक सैन्य क्षमता का प्रदर्शन करते हैं तथा सुरक्षा में सक्षम हैं, इस बात का हमें विश्वास दिलाते हैं। परेड विजय चौक से प्रारम्भ होकर राजपथ एवं दिल्ली के अनेक क्षेत्रों से गुजरती हुयी लाल किले पर जाकर समाप्त हो जाती है। परेड शुरू होने से पहले प्रधानमंत्री ‘अमर जवान ज्योति’ पर शहीदों को श्रंद्धांजलि अर्पित करते हैं। राष्ट्रपति अपने अंगरक्षकों के साथ 14 घोड़ों की बग्घी में बैठकर इंडिया गेट पर आते हैं, जहाँ प्रधानमंत्री उनका स्वागत करते हैं। राष्ट्रीय धुन के साथ ध्वजारोहण करते हैं, उन्हें 21 तोपों की सलामी दी जाती है, हवाई जहाजों द्वारा पुष्पवर्षा की जाती है। आकाश में तिरंगे गुब्बारे और सफेद कबूतर छोड़े जाते हैं। जल, थल, वायु तीनों सेनाओं की टुकडि़यां, बैंडो की धुनों पर मार्च करती हैं। पुलिस के जवान, विभिन्न प्रकार के अस्त्र-षस्त्रों, मिसाइलों, टैंको, वायुयानो आदि का प्रदर्षन करते हुए देश के राष्ट्रपति को सलामी देते हैं। सैनिकों का सीना तानकर अपनी साफ-सुथरी वेषभूषा में कदम से कदम मिलाकर चलने का दृष्य बड़ा मनोहारी होता है। यह भव्य दृष्य को देखकर मन में राष्ट्र के प्रति भक्ति तथा ह्रदय में उत्साह का संचार होता है। स्कूल, कॉलेज की छात्र-छात्राएं, एन.सी.सी. की वेशभूषा में सुसज्जित कदम से कदम मिलाकर चलते हुए यह विश्वास उत्पन्न करते हैं कि हमारी दूसरी सुरक्षा पंक्ति अपने कर्तव्य से भलीभांति परिचित हैं। मिलेट्री तथा स्कूलों के अनेक बैंड सारे वातावरण को देशभक्ति तथा राष्ट्र-प्रेम की भावना से गुंजायमान करते हैं। विभिन्न राज्यों की झांकियां वहाँ के सांस्कृतिक जीवन, वेषभूषा, रीति-रिवाजों, औद्योगिक तथा सामाजिक क्षेत्र में आये परिवर्तनों का चित्र प्रस्तुत करती हैं। अनेकता में एकता का ये परिदृष्य अति प्रेरणादायी होता है। गणतन्त्र दिवस की संध्या पर राष्ट्रपति भवन, संसद भवन तथा अन्य सरकारी कार्यालयों पर रौशनी की जाती है।

26 जनवरी का पर्व देशभक्तों के त्याग, तपस्या और बलिदान की अमर कहानी समेटे हुए है। प्रत्येक भारतीय को अपने देश की आजादी प्यारी थी। भारत की भूमि पर पग-पग में उत्सर्ग और शौर्य का इतिहास अंकित है। किसी ने सच ही कहा है- “कण-कण में सोया शहीद, पत्थर-पत्थर इतिहास है।“ ऐसे ही अनेक देशभक्तों की शहादत का परिणाम है, हमारा गणतान्त्रिक देश भारत।

26 जनवरी का पावन पर्व आज भी हर दिल में राष्ट्रीय भावना की मशाल को प्रज्वलित कर रहा है। लहराता हुआ तिरंगा रोम-रोम में जोश का संचार कर रहा है, चहुँओर खुशियों की सौगात है। हम सब मिलकर उन सभी अमर बलिदानियों को अपनी भावांजली से नमन करें, वंदन करें।

Happy Republic Day Long Speech in English

Good morning to all. My name is…… I read in class….. As we all know that we have gathered here on the very special occasion of our nation called as Republic Day of India. I would like to narrate a Republic Day speech in front of you. First of all I would like to say a lot of thank to my class teacher as just because of her I have got such a wonderful opportunity in my school to come on this stage and speak something about my beloved country on its great occasion of Republic day.

India is a self-governing country since 15th of August 1947. India got independence from the British rule on 15th of August in 1947 which we celebrate as Independence Day, However, on 26th of January since 1950 we celebrate as Republic Day. The Constitution of India came into force on 26th of January in 1950, so we celebrate this day as the Republic Day every year. This year in 2020, we are celebrating 68th republic day of India.

Republic means the supreme power of the people living in the country and only public has rights to elect their representatives as political leader to lead the country in right direction. So, India is a Republic country where public elects its leaders as a president, prime minister, etc. Our Great Indian freedom fighters have struggled a lot to the “Purna Swaraj” in India. They did so that their future generations may live without struggle and led country ahead.

The name of our great Indian leaders and freedom fighters are Mahatma Gandhi, Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekher Ajad, Lala Lajpath Rai, Sardar Ballabh Bhai Patel, Lal bahadur Shastri, etc. They fought continuously against the British rule to make India a free country. We can never forget their sacrifices towards our country. We should remember them on such great occasions and salute them. It has become possible just because of them that we can think from our own mind and live freely in our nation without anyone’s force.

Our first Indian President was Dr. Rajendra Prasad who said that, “We find the whole of this vast land brought together under the jurisdiction of one constitution and one union which takes over responsibility for the welfare of more than 320 million men and women inhabit it”. How shame to say that still we are fighting with crime, corruption and violence (in the form of terrorist, rape, theft, riots, strikes, etc) in our country. Again, there is a need to get together to save our country from such slavery as it is pulling our nation back from going to its main stream of development and progress. We should be aware of our social issues like Poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, global warming, inequality, etc in order to solve them to go ahead.

Dr. Abdul Kalam has said that “If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the Father, the Mother and the Teacher”. As a citizen of the country we should think seriously about it and do all possible efforts to lead our nation.

Thanks, Jai Hind.

Happy Republic Day Short Essay in Hindi

हर साल 26 जनवरी को भारत अपना गणतंत्र दिवस मनाता है क्योंकि इसी दिन भारत का संविधान लागू हुआ था। इसे हम सभी राष्ट्रीय पर्व के रुप में मनाते है और इस दिन को राष्ट्रीय अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। इसके अलावा गाँधी जयंती और स्वतंत्रता दिवस को भी राष्ट्रीय अवकाश घोषित किया गया है। भारतीय संसद में भारत के संविधान के लागू होते ही 26 जनवरी 1950 को हमारा देश पूरी तरह से को लोकतांत्रिक गणराज्य बन गया।

इस महान दिन पर भारतीय सेना द्वारा भव्य परेड किया जाता है जो सामान्यत: विजय चौक से शुरु होकर इंडिया गेट पर खत्म होता है। इस दौरान तीनों भारतीय सेनाओं (थल, जल, और नभ) द्वारा राष्ट्रपति को सलामी दी जाती है साथ ही सेना द्वारा अत्याधुनिक हथियारों और टैंकों का प्रदर्शन भी किया जाता है जो हमारे राष्ट्रीय शक्ति का प्रतीक है। आर्मी परेड के बाद देश के सभी राज्यों द्वारा झाँकियों के माध्यम से अपने संस्कृति और परंपरा की प्रस्तुति की जाती है। इसके बाद, भारतीय वायु सेना द्वारा हमारे राष्ट्रीय झंडे के रंगों (केसरिया, सफेद, और हरा) की तरह आसमान से फूलों की बारिश की जाती है।

इस दिन स्कूल-कॉलेजों में भी विद्यार्थी परेड, खेल, नाटक, भाषण, नृत्य, गायन, निबंध लेखन, सामाजिक अभियानों में मदद के द्वारा, स्वतंत्रता सेनानियों के किरदार निभा कर आदि बहुत सारी क्रियाओं द्वारा इस उत्सव को मनाते है। इस दिन हर भारतीय को अपने देश को शांतिपूर्णं और विकसित बनाने के लिये प्रतिज्ञा करनी चाहिये। और अंत में हर विद्यार्थी मिठाई और नमकीन लेकर खुशी-खुशी अपने घर को रवाना हो जाता है।

Happy Republic Day Short Essay in English

Republic day also called as 26 January which is celebrated every year as this day is of great importance for every Indian. Because at this day India was declared as the republic country as well as constitution of India came into force after independence of long years of struggle. India got independence on 15th of August in 1947 and two and half years later it became a Democratic Republic.

It was appointed to the Drafting Committee to draft a permanent constitution of India in the meeting on 28th of August in 1947. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar was the chairman of Drafting Committee who took responsibilities and submitted the constitution of India to the Assembly on 4th of November in 1947 however it took years to get enforced on 26th of January in 1950 to honour the pledge of “PURNA SWARAJ”.

Republic day is the national holiday in India when people celebrates this great day of honour in their own way by seeing news, speech at schools or get participated in quiz competitions related to freedom of India. At this day a big event gets organized by the Government of India at the Rajpath, New Delhi where a parade takes place by the India army in front of the India Gate in the presence of President of India after unfolding the India Flag and singing National Anthem.

Happy Republic Day Poems in Hindi

तीन रंगो से बना तिरंगा हमारा

लगता है निर्मल गंगा की धारा

इसके आगे सारे भारतवासी शिश झुकाए

अपने प्राणो की बलि हम चढ़ाये

कितने वीर है इस देश के सिपाही

हँस हँस के खाये सीने पे गोली

धर्म जात ना आये इसके आगे

गुण गाते सब इस देश के वासी

प्राणो से भी प्यारा है देश हमारा

ऊँचे ऊँचे पर्वतो का राजा है

नील गगन में दिखे इसकी छाया

तिरंगा है सबके लिए प्यारा ।

Happy Republic Day Poems in English

We Indians are very proud to celebrate Republic day

Protected by soldiers in the border who never sway

Hear me, I just have few things to say

Reading this you may decide your own way

Over the years that has past

’26th Jan is just another holiday’, I thought

With the very recent wisdom I have got

I salute the leaders who had fought

I hear the media ‘flash news’ and end up in tear

‘Will there be more news on bomb blasts?’, I fear

Horrible living in the midst of terrorism and war

Is this what the great Mahatma dreamt for?

Why blame the Politicians and Government who don’t repent

Hey! As an individual I wont relent

For the election freebies and compliments they recommend

I shall say ‘NO’ and will not bend

Let’s not watch the cricketer’s zeroes

And stay away from the Corruption bureaus

Our great Jawans have nothing but only sorrows

Let us bow our heads for those real life heroes

Pay your tax, be very brave, take the wise decision today

Don’t you wish your grand children to happily play?

We Indians are very proud to celebrate Republic day

Protected by soldiers in the border who never sway

We the youth, let’s speak the truth

Sathya Meva Jayathe!

