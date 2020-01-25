(26 Jan) Happy 71st Republic Day Wishes Quotes Whatsapp Status Dp India Flag Images 2020 : Republic day is an important day in India. It’s when the Indian constitution was written on Jan 26th 1950. This day is very significant in Indian history as on this day India became republic from the ‘British Dominion’. Every year this day is celebrated with much enthusiasm throughout India. 26th January Day Quotes
This transition of India into a sovereign democratic republic nation is indeed a historical event. Republic Day is one of the three national holidays of India and the greatest festival celebrated in the country.
It is a great day for everyone who lives in India. It is a day of remembrance, thanksgiving, and rejoicing. It is a day to remember cherish and keep alive the fond memories of our great national heroes who have shed their blood for the freedom of our nation.
Much effort is put towards organizing events and celebrations that occur on Republic Day in India. Large military parades are held in New Delhi and the state capitals. Representatives of the Indian Army, Navy and Air Force and traditional dance troupes take part in the parades.
Happy Republic Day Wishes Quotes Whatsapp Status
Justice
Liberty
Equality
Fraternity
May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us
Happy Republic Day.
I’ve got a rocket
In my pocket;
I cannot stop 2 play.
Away it goes!
I’ve burned my toes.
It’s Republic Day.
On this special day,
lets promise our motherland that
we will do everything
to enrich and preserve our heritage
our ethos and our treasure
happy republic day.
On this day think of our past and
Try to built better future for all of us..
It is a duty of all of us!!
I am proud to be an Indian.
Happy Republic Day
On the Republic Day
Let’s carry on ritually remembering
each other and greet
on occasions, on anniversaries;
let’s carry on to count years,
add on the numbers,
for the delight of managers
of our affairs;
let’s hope for the magic wand
to work miracles by the turn
of the endless night.
Today Is The Day When Everyone Young Or Old,
Tall Or Short,
Light Skin Or Dark Must Come Together
To Show The Whole World
That This Nation Is The Best Nation
Under The Sun.
Happy Republic Day.
Reunite On This Republic Day
To Celebrate the Victory of Our Freedom Fighters
and Rejoice in the Sacrifices
That Made It Possible On This Republic Day,
Let Us Unite In the Chant Vande Mataram
and Let the Glory of Our Land
and the Spirit of India Live Forever.
Republic Day Is the Time to Recall
The Famous Vande Mataram
The Chant That Gave Us The Freedom
May The Indian Spirit Prosper Forever
To Remember Is To Cherish
Let Us Remember and Chant Vande Mataram.
All May There Be Peace and Prosperity
and May We Rejoice In the Blessings
that Our Country Has Given Us
Happy Best Republic Day Wishes to All.
May the Prosperity and Love
Brought To Us by Our Freedom Fighters
Live Forever Wishing You and Everyone
with You a Happy and Prosperous Republic Day
May the Glory of India Live Forever.
This is the country of colors and faith in spirituals. Lets this Republic day reminds us for the work and life given by our leaders to safe and happy life.
HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY.
Still Sleeping? The nation need you! You need to be Awaken! You are part of world’s biggest Democracy.. Today is the day when We got our own constitution..
Its Indian Republic Day.
DESH bahkto ke balidaan se, SWATNATRA hoye hai hum.. koi puche kon ho to GRAV se kahnge bhartiya hai ham..
**HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY**
Watan ki sar bulandi me, humara naam shamil, Guzarte rehna hai humko sada ese mukamo se. Saare jahan se achchha Hindusitan humara-humara, Wish you a very happy Republic
Aao jhuk kar salam kare unko, jinke hisse me ye mukam aata hai, khusnasib hota hai wo khoon jo desh ke kaam aata hai,
*HAPPY REPUBLIC DAY*
Kyun marte ho yaro snam ke liye, Na degi duppta kfan ke liye, Marna hai to maro VATAN ke liye, TIRANGA to mile ga kfan ke liye.Jai Hind
Happy Republic day
Main iska Hanuman hoon Ye desh mera RAM hai, Chhati chir ke dekh lo Andar baitha HINDUSTAN hai. Jay Hind!
Happy Republic Day
wish you a very very Republic day from dekh news team.