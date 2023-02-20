Accident: 2 Killed, 12 Injured As Mini Bus Rams Into Parked Truck Explained!

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that two people have passed away and twelve other people have been injured after involving a minibus. Recently this tragic incident has come on the internet and this news went viral on social media platforms. This tragic mishap took place on National Highway in Khanna near Beeja village, Sunday. Now, this shocking incident left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know the whole information about the incident. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

According to the report, Police stated that the truck was leaden with iron rods and was standing stationary on the roadside. Due to low visibility, the speeding bus rammed into it. It is a very shocking incident and lots of people are very saddened and shocked by this incident.

Reportedly, the victims have been identified as Mahima Kumari who was 20 yaers old and he was from Mandi Gobingarh and Sandeep Kumar, 22, of Beeja village of Khanna. Another wounded person Mahesh Kumar, 40 has been referred to a hospital in Chandigarh sensing his crucial situation. The Khanna authority registered of an FIR against Rajesh Kumer of Mandi Gobindgarh, the motorist of the truck. Police stated that the truck had broken down following which the driver parked it on the roadside, but parking lights and mirrors were not established which led to the mishap.

Pooja Kumari, a factory worker and eyewitness told police that around 30 of her employees work at a thread factory near Doraha. They had been going to their workplace in a minibus of the factory on Sunday morning and suddenly a broken down truck came on the way and even as the motorist of their vehicle applied brakes, the iron rods loaded in the truck pierced into their bus before it crashed with the stationary truck. Currently, the investigation of the incident is going on by the police.