What Happened In Maplewood Mall? Store Owner Committed Suicide Explained!

Another shocking incident has captured the attention of the people in Maplewood, Minnesota after an owner of the store committed suicide inside the shopping center. Yes, a suicide incident has taken place at the Maplewood Mall in Maplewood, Minnesota. According to the sources, the suicide was attempted on Saturday, February 18, 2023, in a mall. Due to the incident, it caused part of the mall to be closed while the investigation is underway. The reports say that the store owner took his own life by hanging in his store, which is located at 3001 White Bear Ave Space 1015A, St. Paul, MN. Let’s find out what happened to the store owner and how did it happen.

The tragic incident took place on Saturday, February 18, 2023 in Maplewood, Minnesota. As per the local reports, the store owner committed suicide by hanging inside the store. Along with this, the identity of the store owner has not been disclosed yet but the sources are trying to collect more details. The details will be officially shared by law enforcement agencies, but reports allege that it was the popular FYE Store. The reason behind this incident is still unclear and more details will be shared in the coming days.

What Happened In Maplewood Mall?

Currently, the mall was closed due to the heavy police availability that was reported earlier today. The tragic incident shocked the local residents who were shocked to learn about the such tragedy in the community. Many are wondering to know that what could push someone to take their own life in this manner.

Since the news of the Maplewood Store Owner was announced on the Internet, his loved ones and close ones are paying tributes to the victim and giving deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. Those who don’t know about this matter are spreading rumors on the Internet which is also attracted several people across the world. Maybe, another mishappening had already taken place in the mall before and individuals are bringing them out.

A Facebook user Judy Robinson wrote,” Maplewood mall is on lockdown. Its been reported someone committed suicide”. While, another user Nancy Vaahg wrote,” If you plan on going in Maplewood Mall today, do not go there. Someone committed suicide inside the mall. They are not letting anyone go in”.