Accident: Two Dead, One Critically Injured After Crash Near Taupō CCTV Footage

Accident: Two Dead, One Critically Injured

Two people have died after a crash at IWITAHI east of TAUPO which led to a car catching fire. Emergency services were called to State Highway 5 just before 6pm on Sunday after a two-car crash between MOTUKINO Rd and High-Level Rd. “Sadly two people died at the scene,” police said in a statement. Another person was taken to hospital in a critical condition. A St John media spokeswoman said one ambulance and one rapid response unit responded to the scene. One person was assessed and treated before being airlifted to Waikato Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit has examined the scene, and inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing. A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said they attended the scene, where a car was on fire. SH5 was closed between Caroline Drive and TAHARUA Rd and reopened at about 2am. We are making every effort to collect relevant details about the disaster and provide the latest updates as soon as possible; However, keep in mind that the privacy of the family should be respected. We have shared every single piece of news about this case with you. So, stay tuned to DEKH news for more updates about this case.