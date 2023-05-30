Woodbridge Home Shooting: Victims Identified, Four Men Shot and Killed Footage

Recently big and shocking news has come on the internet that three people were shot and killed in the shooting incident. This horrible incident took place inside the Woodbridge home. Since the news has come on the internet it went viral on social networking sites. Currently, this news became a topic of discussion as this news left many questions in people’s minds. Now people are searching for the news as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the Prince William County Police Department, three persons lost their lives after a shooting appeared during an incident at a gathering inside a Woodbridge residence Friday afternoon. When the police reached a home in the 14700 block of Birchdale Ave. in Woodbridge (22193) to explore a shooting at 2:24 PM on 26 May 2023. Officers came to the apartment and found four persons with gunshot injuries. Police stated many people were inside the house when one of them started firing, marking four guys. The shooter ran away from the house. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

The incident was composed of the property, and the suspect is not thought to be in the vicinity. Further inquiry discovered that multiple individuals were inside the home when one of the residents opened fire and struck the four guys. The suspect fled the residence, and the police were called. Police said they found one adult male outside who was later pronounced dead at the location and then three more were found with gunshot wounds inside the home. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

After that administered emergency first aid until fire and rescue workers reached to transfer them to surrounding hospitals. As a result of the wounds sustained during the shooting, one man lost his life in the hospital. Three guys were rushed to the hospital, where one was confirmed dead. As per the police, the shooting was planned. On Starudya a third victim also died due to injuries sustained in the shooting. A 21 years old man who was a fourth victim, is expected to survive. The dead persons have been identified as 37 years old, Edwin Geovanny SALMERON, Kevin Josue VALLECILLO MENDOZA, 23, and Luis Alonzo SALGADO-RIVAS, 41. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing.