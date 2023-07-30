Ahmedabad Hospital On Fire: 125 Patients Evacuated

A massive fire broke out in Ahmedabad’s hospital. Many patients were saved by the rescue team. The news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. People are getting shocked after hearing this viral news. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. People have very eager to know the complete information regarding this news. Keep following this page to know more viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Ahmedabad Hospital On Fire

According to the sources, A massive fire broke out on Sunday at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad’s Shahibaug, prompting authorities to evacuate approximately 100 patients as a precautionary measure. The fire originated in the basement of the hospital, and firefighters were immediately dispatched to the scene. Thankfully, no injuries have been reported so far, and the situation is being brought under control. In response to the fire incident, the hospital administration swiftly initiated the evacuation of patients. Approximately 125 patients were successfully relocated to ensure their safety and well-being.

The rapid response by the hospital staff and authorities played a vital role in averting potential casualties. Firefighting operations are currently underway at the hospital. Fire tenders were dispatched promptly, and the firefighters are working diligently to extinguish the fire. Their primary objective is to prevent the fire from spreading further and mitigate any potential hazards. The dedicated efforts of these firefighters are commendable in effectively handling the situation. Hospitals are critical institutions responsible for saving lives and providing healthcare services. Therefore, it is crucial for them to have robust safety measures in place to prevent such incidents. Further, there is no more people are found injured and the fire is under control. Stay connected to know more.

Implementing fire safety protocols, including regular inspections, training for staff, and quality firefighting equipment, are essential to minimize the risk of fire accidents. Additionally, hospitals should have evacuation plans ready to swiftly relocate patients and staff to safety during emergencies. The fire incident at Rajasthan Hospitals in Ahmedabad highlights the significance of implementing comprehensive fire safety measures in healthcare institutions. The quick evacuation of patients exemplifies the efficacy of such measures in preventing injuries and potential loss of lives. Basically, this happened due to the renovation work. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.