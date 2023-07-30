Anupama Written Update Of Today’s Episode 30th July 2023

Here we are going to share a written update on the Anupama. This serial is very famous and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Now fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode as they know that it will be very entertaining. Today’s episode starts with Leela. She lies to Anupama and says she has been having knee pain and Adhik helps. Anupama says to her that she is afraid. Paritosh calls out Anupama and Leela to the dance floor. Here we have more information about the serial and we will share it with you in this article.

Anupama Written Update 30th July 2023

Anupama takes Leela. Anu demands Anupama’s solo performance. Kavya and Vanraj also want to see Anupama’s solo performance. Hasmuk asks Anupama to forget for a while that she is a student and live a moment. Anupama says if Anu wants then she will dance. She asks everyone to support her. Adhik smirks seeing Pakhi. Anupama starts dancing and everyone also joins her. Kavya thinks everyone is happy for her but she has been betraying them. She decides to reveal the truth to Anupama. Then Kavya calls out to Anupama.

Anupama asks Kavya what is troubling her. Kavya states to her that she is restless. Anupama asks her to sit. Everyone gets worried for Kavya. Anupama says to Vanraj that it happens and he is aware. Leela asks Pakhi to bring juice for Kavya. Anupama asks Kavya what is bothering her. Kavya states to Anupama that her baby. But suddenly Kinjal comes and everyone gets distracted. Leela asks Kinjal how she came. Kinjal tells her that she was restless for Kavya’s function that’s why she came. Kavya thanks Kinjal for coming. Dimple states to Samar that Kinjal always wants to become great. Samar says to her that it is fine.

Here, Anuj talks with Dimple about Anupama. Dimple states she was aware it would have been connected to Anupama. Anuj asks her not to misbehave with him. He lectures her about not counting Anupama’s favor. Dimple misbehaves with Anuj. Anuj states to her that she will pay for her stubbornness. Dimple asks Anuj why everyone considers Anupama a God. Anupama hears everything and she gets emotional hearing Dimple’s thoughts for her. The episode ends here, so don’t forget to watch the full episode of the Anupama on the Star Plus channel. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.