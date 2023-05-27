AHSEC Assam HS 12th Exam Result 2023 Live: AHSEC Class 12 Updates and Time

The speculations were viral that The Assam Board officials will release the AHSEC class 12th result today on the 27th of May. The students were glued to the screens with desperation but now the news is coming that it is not released today and will not be released this week. The students were eagerly waiting for the result as many state boards have declared the result and students were desperate to know about the result but they have to wait more as per the information received. We are waiting for the official notification regarding the announcement of the result date. The reports are telling that the results of senior secondary grades are not ready till now. What is the expected date and when the circular regarding that will be flashed on the internet? let’s try to find out that.

The speculations were high that today is going to be a definite day for the declaration of the result by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council. Around two lakh candidates who have appeared for the AHSEC Class 12 – Science, Commerce and Arts stream examination are eager to know their fate and to decide their next move. The time around the declaration of the result is very stressful for the students, no doubt. And it becomes harder when the students get prepared for the unveiling of the result and suddenly came to know that they have to wait still. The parents of the students feel the same and play their best part to ease their children.

AHSEC Assam HS 12th Exam Result 2023 Live

Ultimately the wait has to end so the students be patient and relaxed as the reports are telling us that the result is expected in the first week of June 2023. It will be checked at the official site of AHSEC at ahsec.assam.gov.in. The information about the delayed result is shared by Pankaj Borthakur, Controller of Examination, AHSEC. Some sites are also providing the result which are results Assam. nic.in, assamresult.co.in, assam.result.in as well as per the sources. On Twitter, education Minister Ranoj Pegu posted that there is false news in circulation about the result. He also shared the website ahsec.assam.gov.ln to check out the results after the official announcement. The results of all the streams will be all together. Instructions and steps about downloading the result would be shared on the circular provided by Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). It is requested that students should print the hard copy of the mark sheet for future use. Stay tuned.