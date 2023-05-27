Why Was Mizzy Arrested Again? TikTok Prankster Mizzy Arrested For ‘Breaching Court Order’

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the video over the internet. The moment the video is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

Mizzy, the TikTok prankster, has once again found himself in hot water after being arrested on suspicion of breaching a court order issued to him just two days earlier at Thames Magistrates’ Court. Mizzy has gained fame on social media for his daredevil pranks without permission and for grabbing items from unsuspecting members of the public. A Metropolitan Police spokesperson stated, “On Friday 26 May, officers arrested an 18-year-old man on suspicion of breach of a criminal behavior order. He has been taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing,” as per The Guardian.

Why Was Mizzy Arrested Again?

Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, better known as Mizzy, is an 18-year-old London resident and a popular TikToker. Mizzy has gained fame on social media for his daredevil pranks, which often involve entering private spaces without permission and grabbing items from unsuspecting members of the public. In his latest video, he managed to cycle into a storeroom inside a Sainsbury’s supermarket, all while it was off-limits to customers. He has also posted videos of himself entering staff-only areas in popular fast-food chains, including McDonald’s and Greggs’s. TikTok prankster Mizzy has been arrested for breaching his court order by posting new videos online.