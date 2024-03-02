Aiken Accident: Driver Dies After 3-Vehicle Crash Involving Ambulance

A fatal crash has been seen in Aiken in which a driver died. The recent viral news is coming from the Aiken about the fatal crash. In a three-vehicle crash, a person died, said to authorities. The crash news has gone viral on the internet and circulating over the internet. People are coming on the internet and showing their interest to know the circumstances surrounding the crash. As we know, the number of accident cases is increasing day by day over the world. If you want to know the complete information regarding the same go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol responded to a crash. According to the sources, there were a total of three vehicles involved in this deadly accident including an emergency medical service ambulance. The official received the call at nearly 10:22 PM on Friday about the accident. The tragedy took place on Friday in Aiken near the intersection of Hitchcock Parkway at Northwood Drive. Imminently, the officials reached the incident place. A 2010 Honda Civic and a County ambulance were involved in this crash. A 33-year-old Isaiah Johnson was driving a 2010 Honda Civic. Learn more in the next section.

Driver Dies After 3-Vehicle Crash

The 2010 Honda Civic was driving towards the east on Hitchcock Parkway. On the other side, the Aiken County Ambulance was traveling west on Hitchcok Parkway. The 3rd vehicle is a 2023 GMC Yukon which was also involved in this crash. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the Aiken County ambulance was hit by a 2010 Honda Civic. The 33-year-old who was traveling in the 2010 Honda Civic died on the spot after the accident. Furthermore, Johnson’s dead body was autopsied on Monday in Newberry. The people who were traveling in the Aiken County ambulance suffered from the injuries.

The victims who were in EMS along with the patient taken to the hospital for the injuries update. As of now, it is unknown whether the victim’s condition is better or not. The people who were traveling in a 2023 GMC Yukon were also injured and they were taken to the hospital. Sadly, the 33-year-old Isaiah Johnson passed away in this incident. The South Carolina Highway Patrol is actively working on this case and investigating the accident. The identification of the rest victims is unclear. Overall, this incident reminds us about safety during traveling. Keep following the Dekh News for more updates.