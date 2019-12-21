Air Quality ‘Severe’ again, Delhi Likely to See Light Rain :- As we all know that National Capital has been on news for its hazardous air quality these days. Now, a new report suggests that the air quality of Delhi is ‘severe’ again and this might get worse ahead. The overall AQI (Air Quality Index) was recorded at severe category with drop in wind speed which determined the poor quality of the air and thus it could be harmful/ poisonous for the people living in Delhi.

The reports also suggest that Delhi is likely to see light rain today. In addition to that, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) also forecasts that the pollution levels might possibly increase further as the day progresses. For that reason, people sensitive to poor quality air have been asked to move all their activities indoors, while the healthy population has been advised to avoid dogged activities while outdoors.

For those who are not aware about this, the AQI helps in determining the quality of air and how it may affect an Individual’s health. This chart shows the quality range of air and its affects. Here is the list of AQI range and its health concern.

In the meantime, the biomass fire counts that have been observed by SAFAR satellites caries on to be low, and thus, stubble smoke is unlikely to contribute to Delhi’s pollution levels in the days to come.

AQI Range Health Concern Colour 0-50 Good Green 51-100 Average Yellow 101-150 Below Average Orange 151-200 Harmful Red 201-300 Very Harmful Purple 301-500 Hazardous Maroon

The measures is also going to be taken by analysing the AQI ,the more the air quality falls to severe the major will be the actions and the impact will be huge such as shutting of schools, stopping construction, increasing usage of bus and metro would be implemented etc. If it ranges in moderate or average category than certain steps will be taken to maintain the quality such as pollution control regulations would be implemented for industries, stopping burning of garbage or any residue in open space or landfills. So the measures will be depending according to the air quality.