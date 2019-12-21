Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO Review GMP, Share Price & Details, Allotment :- Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is basically a defence public sector undertaking shipyard that is under the Department of Defence Production, MoD with an all-out shipbuilding as well as submarine capacity of 40,000 DWT (Dead Weight Tonnage). Prince Pipes and Fitting IPO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO Review

The company on the other hand is engaged in the construction as well as repair of warships and submarines for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy along with other vessels for commercial clients, comprising cargo ships, passenger ships, supply vessels, multipurpose support vessels, water tankers, tugs, dredgers, as well as fishing travellers. Equitas Small Finance Bank IPO

The company functions in total of two divisions such as Shipbuilding; and Submarine as well as heavy engineering. In addition to that the shipbuilding division comprises of the building as well as repair of naval ships. EaseMyTrip IPO

At present, the company is building four P-15 B destroyers and four P-17A stealth frigates for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy. In addition to that the submarine as well as heavy engineering division comprises of building, repair along with refits of diesel electric submarines. SBI Cards IPO

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO GMP, Share Price & Details

On the other hand, the company is presently building five Scorpene class submarines under a transfer of technology contract with Naval Group for the MoD for use by the Indian Navy. From the year 1960, it has built a total of 795 vessels comprising 25 warships, from advanced destroyers to missile boats along with three submarines.

The IPO is also a part of the government’s target to gather Rs 1.05 lakh crore through stake sale in state-owned companies in the 2019-20.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Allotment

Previously, in the year 2018 (August), Mazagon had got the markets regulator’s clearance in order to float an IPO, but at the same time did not go ahead with the plan.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders IPO details

Subscription Dates To be updated Price Band To be updated Fresh issue Nil Offer For Sale 22,410,000 shares Total IPO size 22,410,000 shares Minimum bid (lot size) To be updated Face Value INR10 per share Retail Allocation 35% Listing On NSE, BSE

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders’ financial performance (in INR crore)