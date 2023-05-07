Allen Shopping Mall: 8 Victims and Gunman Dead in Texas Mall Shooting

Recently big and shocking incident news has come on the internet that eight people were killed and seven others were injured in the shooting incident. This shocking incident took place on Saturday, 6 May 2023 in Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Allen, Texas. Since the news has come on the internet many people are shocked as no one thought that it would happen. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they are very curious to know about the whole information about the incident. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

According to the authorities, this shocking incident occurred in Allen, Texas, in the parking lot of the outlet mall. An Allen police officer responded at around 3:36 pm to the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets and committed "the suspect and neutralized the danger,". At a press conference, Texas's police chief Brian Harvey declared that the gunman, who investigators consider to be acting independently and whose motive is yet unidentified, was attacked and destroyed by a police officer after he began firing outside of the Allen Premium Outlets mall.

This shocking incident was defined as an indescribable tragedy by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in a statement released Saturday afternoon. He also promised," the full support of the State of Texas to local officials to confirm all necessary assistance and resources are swiftly deployed". Reportedly, the gunman suspect came by car and stopped at H&M and started firing right away, as per the eyewitness. Witnesses tells that he wore a black outfit.

There was a pile of bodies including the kids," in front of the H&M sign: at least nine people have been killed and the suspect was also determined to be dead. The shooter emerges to be wearing body armour and has an AR-15-style rifle nearby. His chest gear also has multiple spare magazines connected. The suspect's vehicle has been identified by the authorities and was being questioned by the bomb squad as protection. The officers have not disclosed the name of the suspect.