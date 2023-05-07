Who Is Alix Earle? 5 Unknown Facts About TikTok Star Who Got Breast Implants

Alix Ashley is currently buzzing on the internet and continuously getting so much attention among the netizens. She is an active social media user and has many fans on social media platforms. She is mostly known for her makeup routine and is a social media personality. She is so much beautiful and many of her fans are curious to know more about her on the search engines. Let us know more about why she is getting so much popularity on the internet and more information about her in this article, so read continuously.

At the beginning of 2023, she shared a video on 6 January in which she was seen celebrating her b**baversary following completing one year of having breast implants. In this video, she said that she and her friends will have a party of b**by with little b**by cupcakes and Champagne. Her video gained so much popularity on the internet now running in the trends of the social media sites. Here we shared some information about her below in this article. Scroll down to know more about her.

Who Is Alix Earle?

Her father Thomas Earle is 49 years old and known as the owner of a successful asphalt and road construction company that is located in New Jersey. Her mother is Alisa Earle but her father divorced her and recently married Ashley Dupre who is a former escort. She was born on 16 December 2000 in New Jersey and she is currently 22 years old. She is most popular as a TikTok star and carries a large number of fans around the world. She collapses many social media celebrities and attends various brands trips across the world. Currently, no information is available or shared about her relationship and personal life.

She is in the 647th place on the list of most popular people in the world. She is a resident of Miami and she is best known for her makeup, fashion, and lifestyle content. She loves to travel and is also known for posting pictures of her traveling to destination locations including Turks, Caicos, and Cancun. She finished her education in marketing at Red Bank Catholic High School, New Jersey in 2019. She is a member of the University of Miami of the 2023 class and studied business administration and marketing.