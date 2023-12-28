Andhra Pradesh: 6 Relatives of AP MLA Die in US Car Smash-Up, CCTV Footage

Good day, Today a news has come stating that Six family members of an Andhra Pradesh MLA perish in a car collision in the United States. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday night, six individuals from a Telugu family lost their lives in a traffic accident in Texas, USA. The deceased individuals are related to Ponnada Venkata Satish Kumar, the legislator from Mummidivaram. The police reported that the collision occurred when a vehicle, driven by two youths in the wrong direction, collided with the car carrying the Telugu family on Highway 67 in Johnson County. All six members of the Telugu family succumbed to the impact, and the car was severely damaged. Three others sustained critical injuries and were airlifted to the hospital.

The deceased individuals, hailing from East Godavari district, include the MLA’s paternal uncle P Nageswara Rao (65), aunt Seetha Mahalakshmi (62), their daughter Naveena Ganga (38), grandson Kruthik (11), and granddaughter Nishita (9). Another relative, Rusheel, who was driving, also lost their life at the scene. Nageswara Rao and his wife were scheduled to return to India on January 17, 2024. Lokesh, Nageswara Rao’s son-in-law, sustained severe injuries in the accident and was urgently transported to Fort Worth hospital in Texas. His condition is critical. The two youths, who reportedly drove their truck in the wrong direction, also suffered injuries. Satish Kumar stated that his uncle, Nageswara Rao, along with the family, traveled from Atlanta to a relative’s house in Texas for Christmas holidays.

6 Relatives of AP MLA Die in US Car Smash-Up

They visited a zoo on Tuesday morning (IST) and were on their way back around 4 pm when a truck, driven by two youngsters in the wrong direction, collided with the family’s car. The MLA informed the media that local authorities have confirmed the responsibility lies with the truck driver. Engaged in the process of transporting the bodies to Andhra Pradesh for the last rites, we are seeking consent from Lokesh, who is undergoing treatment, as two individuals among them were born U.S. citizens. TANA representatives Ashok and Srikant are assisting us in facilitating the repatriation of the bodies, the MLA mentioned.

Ponnada Nageswara Rao, a timber merchant in Amalapuram, visited the US on November 15 to meet his daughter, Naveena Ganga, who had settled in Atlanta. Lokesh, a software engineer, is Naveena Ganga’s husband. Kruthika and Nishita, born U.S. citizens, are their children. The family, including Nageswara Rao and his wife, went to Texas on December 26 to visit relatives. Tragically, on their way back, the seven-seater car they were in was struck by a truck reportedly driven by a minor. Satish Kumar expressed hope that the bodies would be repatriated to India by Saturday.