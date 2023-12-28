Delhi: 12 Cars Crash, Many Injured Due To Zero Visibility Fog Near, CCTV Video

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a video captures a collision involving 12 cars, resulting in multiple injuries due to dense fog with zero visibility near Delhi. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Images from the location on Yamuna Expressway depict wrecked vehicles, including trucks and cars, at the scene of the pile-up. As dense fog enveloped various parts of northern India, numerous individuals sustained injuries, and a dozen vehicles collided in a significant pile-up on a stretch of the Yamuna Expressway near Greater Noida. The incident occurred at Jewar on the Noida-Agra route. Images from the scene revealed damaged vehicles, including trucks and cars, amidst the pile-up.

Videos showcased construction site boards used to mark roadside pits, suggesting that vehicles navigating through the thick fog failed to notice them, resulting in the collision and subsequent pile-up. The Jewar pile-up was just one of several incidents that occurred during the morning when Delhi and nearby cities experienced almost zero visibility. In another six-vehicle pile-up on the Agra-Lucknow expressway, one fatality and six injuries were reported. Cars were observed cautiously moving with activated hazard lights, navigating through the thick fog. The reduced visibility conditions adversely affected both flight and train operations.

12 Cars Crash, Many Injured Due To Zero Visibility

A total of 110 flights faced delays at Delhi airport, and 25 trains destined for Delhi had to pause due to the foggy conditions. According to the latest report from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Delhi recorded the highest number of road crash fatalities last year among all cities. The report indicates a total of 4,720 accidents in 2021, marking a 17% increase compared to the 5,560 accidents reported the previous year. Pedestrians bore the brunt of these accidents, with 98 fatalities and 355 injuries. Analysis of the data revealed that a significant number of these incidents occurred during the winter months, particularly in November (480 cases) and December (509 cases). The majority of accidents, totaling 834, occurred between 9 pm and 1 am.

Senior traffic police officers highlighted that pedestrians, often victims of speeding or reckless driving, face heightened vulnerability. They noted that the majority of these incidents transpire at night, attributing it to an elevated risk of drunken driving during those hours. A Traffic Police officer revealed the identification of nearly 20 blackspots, locations prone to frequent road crashes, primarily attributed to inadequate infrastructure and insufficient enforcement of traffic regulations. The officer stated, “Subways have been installed at key junctions to reduce the risk of pedestrians encountering car accidents. The duration of traffic signals, especially the red light, has been extended to facilitate safer pedestrian crossings. Additionally, traffic inspectors have been instructed to conduct comprehensive vehicle and driver checks at nighttime checkpoints to curb instances of drunken driving.”