Anupama 2 July 2023 Written Update: Kanta gets angry on Maya

Here we are sharing a written update of the Anupama 2 July 2023. Today's episode starts with an Anupama. She asks Anuj to spill the beans on what Maya is stating. But Anuj stands mum. Maya asks Anupama to be an actor instead of a dancer. Maya discloses that Anuj has been going to the USA behind Anupama. Anupama gets shocked. Then Anupama asks him if what Maya is saying is true.

Anupama 2 July 2023 Written Update

Ankush asks Maya what problem she has even if Anuj is going behind Anupama and also says to her who is she to question Anuj. Maya becomes angry and asks Ankush who is he to ask her. Ankush replies he is Anuj’s brother and he asks the same to Maya. Maya says she is Anuj’s responsibility. Shah’s family members worry for Anupama. Anuj says since Maya questioned Anupama thus he has been answering. He tells that he is going to the USA for business work. Maya starts laughing and states Anuj is trying to fool her. Anuj asks Maya to stop being crazy.

Meanwhile, Maya state to Anuj that along with Anupama he has been trying to make her fool. She grabs Anupama’s shoulder and questions for not leaving Anuj. Anuj asks Maya to leave Anupama but Maya loses her cool. Anuj tries to stop Maya. Maya cures Anupama and says why she does not die. After hearing this everyone stands shocked. Shahs learn Maya is behaving oddly. Anu tells Kinjal that Maya threw the plate post-Anupama entered the house. Leela becomes very angry and says earlier they did not let Anupama live in peace and now Kapadia’s are.

Maya asks Anupama to die. Suddenly Anuj turns around and Kanta slaps Maya. She becomes angry with Anuj for not being able to handle Maya. Kanta asks Anuj what kind of farewell he wanted to give Anupama. She asks about Anuj's responsibility towards Maya. Barkha states to Adhik that Kanta gave a tight slap to Maya. She states now she understands where Anupama learned to slap. But Adhik asks her to be quiet.