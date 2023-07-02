Naagin 6: 2nd July 2023 Written Update Of Today’s Episode

Here we are back with a written update of the Naagin 6. This serial is very famous among people and it has been running well with great TRP on television. Today is Sunday and now fans must be very curious to know about today’s episode as it will be more interesting and entertaining. All the characters of the show are the best and they always give their best to entertain their fans. Today’s episode starts with Pragati. She runs to save her life but Raghav catches her. Here we have more information about the Naagin 6 and we will share it with you in this article.

Meanwhile, Mehak, Swarna, and Asitsa see all this and Raghav also says to Pragati that today is her game over as today he will settle his old score. Naagin will end today then Pragati says to him Raghav don’t do something that you will regret later. But Raghav does not listen to her and he kills Pragati for paralyzing his father Ajay. Later, he also throws her to the edge of the cliff while Mehak along Swarna enjoys this from a distance. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the show.

Later, Mehak throws everyone a party for gets rid of their last enemy Pragati. She goes to the cave to inform in the fridge that the time has been coming close to waking him up whereas Raghav starts feeling bad for betraying Pragati. After that, Pragati comes one more time to take her revenge but this time she is more strong than ever. Pragati comes into the Raghav house like a normal nurse. You are on the right page for more information about the show, so please read the complete article.

Mehak asks Pragati her name then Pragati says what is in the name and she tells two words, name is zero fame, Juli. She says she takes to take care of people suddenly Raghav says her that he thinks he has seen her somewhere. But Juli says no. She says to him that in Juli's life there is no one who goes to date her and currently she is waiting only. She says to Raghav that sees himself and he will not see her as he is a very charming boy. The episode ends here.