Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Launch Check Full Specification Features and More

Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset is getting a lot of attention on the internet and social media sites. It is said that this device will redefine the mixed-reality headset space in a big way. It is a mixed-reality handset that uses a built-in display and lens system to bring Apple’s new vision operating system into three dimensions. With the use of this device’s Vision Pro, users can interact with the OS using their eyes, hands, and voice. Let us know the complete information about this and here we will share every single piece of news related to this topic.

As per the exclusive sources and news, Apple made a great announcement including new Mac devices, new features on iOS 17, and improvements to other platforms such as WatchOS and tvOS at its WWDC 2023 keynote. Now, the company is going to launch its first mixed reality headset, Apple Vision Pro and it was almost impossible to wrap my head around, and it’s safe to say that everyone in the audience at Apple Park was similarly amazed. The company didn’t share the details in clear words and this is creating a big confusion. Scroll down and read continue this article to know more.

Apple Vision Pro Mixed Reality Headset Lauch

The Vision Pro is so far to launch and the company didn’t share the exact date of launch. This device is expected to go on sale in the US in early 2024 for $3,499 (roughly Rs. 2,88,700). This device is so expensive than every other mixed reality headset in the market right now, but if it lives up to the expectations set by the keynote, it’ll be worth it for early adopters. Apple Vision Pro is said as the so much upgraded and pro version. It has a feature of EyeSight that helps in using the camera sensors to detect when someone is in the room with the wearer, allowing a look at the wearer’s eyes.

This device is a ski mask with a computer built-in and it is impressive with dual Micro OLED displays for clear visibility, the M2 chip for power, and multiple cameras, sensors, and microphones to work with hand gestures and voice for controls. It is also said that it can be used for a whole day while the battery pack will allow you to run this device for two hours at a time. It is set to launch in 2024 in the US and many are waiting to buy.