Assam HS Exam Result 2023 Declared: Science, Commerce, Arts at ahsec.assam.gov.in

Assamese candidates who appeared for Higher Secondary exams are feeling relaxed as Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has announced HS or Class 12th final exam results 2023. As Chief Minister Himanta Biswa announced the AHSEC results time and date on Twitter, a few hours ago, the desperation of the students went high to get their results. Almost every day the result of different states is unveiled, and Assamese students were also waiting eagerly for their results. The result was declared at 9 am. Go through the whole article to get the entire information about the news. Be with us.

The students can check their results at resultsassam.nic.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Students should have their admit cards in their hands to access the result. The government has issued many official websites to check out the result. It is reported that around 3.5 lakh Assamese students appeared for higher secondary exams in all the streams. If we talk about stream-wise pass percentage then the science stream topped with 84.96 percent and then the commerce students showed a graph of 79.57 percent and the Arts pass per cent is 70.12 percent.

Assam HS Exam Result 2023 Declared

The surprising thing that we are sharing with our viewers is, 18 students that have conquered the merit list are from the same school and are from Science and Arts stream. Now we are sharing the names of the students who shined in the results are -Nikhilesh Dutta, a non-institutional private candidate who has topped the Science stream. He got 484 marks. Sankalpajit Saikia of Ramanujan Senior Secondary School, Nagaon has topped the Arts Stream with 490 marks.

Two students-Varsha Bothra of KC Das Commerce College Kamrup (Metro) and Sukanya Kumar of Malayabari Senior Secondary School Kamrup (Metro) have topped the Commerce stream with 472 marks. The other toppers of the science stream are- Arrejeet Roy, Biswajyoti Das and Rishabh Upadhaye in Rank 2. Diya Mahanta topped in Rank 2 in the Arts stream. And in the commerce stream the rank 2 topper is Zilik Shill.

The topper lists are including students up to rank 5. The students are getting wishes for their excellent results. It has been reported that due to heavy traffic on websites, students were facing difficulty to access their results. The board have advised the students to download the Higher Secondary results and take out the printouts for future reference. As the students were glued to their screens from the early morning to get out the results, they have a feeling of relaxation now. Our blessings and wishes for them for their bright futures. Stay tuned.