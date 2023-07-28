Arrested: 47-year-old professor $exually Harasses Woman Doctor on Delhi-Mumbai Flight

Recently, a piece of very huge news is coming out. Police have arrested a 47-year-old professor for allegedly se*ualy harassing a woman doctor on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, an official said on Friday. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral information. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Police have arrested a 47-year-old professor for allegedly se*ually harassing a woman doctor on a Delhi-Mumbai flight, an official said on Friday. The incident took place on Wednesday. The 24-year-old victim and the accused were seated next to each other on the flight, which took off at 5:30 am from Delhi, the police official said. An argument broke out between the two passengers, following which the victim informed the flight's crew members, who intervened. After the flight landed at the Mumbai airport, they went to Sahar police station, he added.

47-year-old professor $exually Harasses Woman Doctor

Based on the complaint filed by the victim, a case of se*ual harassment was registered against the professor and he was arrested, the police official said. The accused was produced in a court, which granted him bail, he said, adding that a probe was on.

