With 46% of all Google searches having local intent, local SEO becomes vital

With around half of all Google searches having local intent, the companies that fail to optimize for local searches could miss business opportunities and fail to address prospects.

Times have changed since we stepped into the digital age, particularly in the way people search for businesses offering a particular service or product in the area where they live. A couple of years ago, they had to use traditional media outlets or Yellow Pages to search for a business offering the services they were interested in. Nowadays, all they have to do is use their smartphones, type a search query, and the search engine will do the rest for them. They’ll get several suggestions of companies that might offer exactly what they’re interested in purchasing.

This is where local SEO does the magic. Local businesses that depend on local customers must dedicate more of their resources to this endeavour because it could greatly benefit them.

What is local SEO?

According to SEO services, it could provide more visibility to a local company, especially if it has a brick-and-mortar store. Local SEO could become a company’s superpower because it improves organic traffic when the right strategies are employed. Google trusts the websites that look reliable and suggests them in search queries to offer Internet users information about local companies.

Local SEO has gained more traction over the last two years, and the great surge of “near me” searches proves it. 250% more customers are using their Internet-connected devices to search for nearby companies. Therefore, by optimizing their online presence for local search, organizations increase their chances of appearing in relevant searches and reaching more local prospects.

What are the latest trends in local SEO?

Over the following years, the best strategies for local SEO will be the ones that serve the needs of online users. Companies specialized in local SEO, like digital marketing in Germany or another European country, need to look at what their local customers need, want, and expect from businesses and use the information to refine their strategies for local searches.

Here are the local SEO trends expected to dominate the market in the next few years.

Google Business profiles are a must

Google Business Profiles will grow in importance over the next few years because Google shows results based on what people are looking for and their search intent. Therefore, it’ll show local companies first based on their location. Companies with an updated and complete Google Business Profile are more likely to appear in local search results.

Unfortunately, over half of local companies lack a profile and therefore miss the opportunity to reach their target audience. Failing to claim a Google Business Profile means that interested customers cannot find contact details about the business and are forced to turn to competitors.

Website quality and accuracy make the difference

Companies addressing solely online customers and worldwide audiences prioritize international SEO. However, local businesses that sell through brick-and-mortar stores often neglect optimizing or event-creating a website because they fail to grasp its benefits. A well-developed and functional website is crucial in building customer trust because prospects expect business websites to be the main source of information for accurate details about the business’ location, sore hours, and services. People are less likely to stay on a website that lacks accurate information and usually look for alternatives when the business has no website at all.

Voice search

Voice search is gaining traction lately as people use their phones to conduct local and international searches. However, when they conduct voice internet searches, they use different phrases than when they’d type the question into the search bar. Most times, they use conversational queries, and it’s essential to update the website to match them in order for Google to suggest it as a match.

Websites should add content reflecting how Internet users speak naturally to respond to these voice searches. This would imply adding long-tail keywords and a natural discourse that reflects how people conversate.

Voice search is expected to grow even more popular because it makes up a larger number of daily searches at the moment. The local companies that fail to update their websites to match it could miss out on significant revenue and traffic.

Video content makes the difference

Unsurprisingly people consume more video content than ever, so businesses of all types should invest more resources to integrate it into their marketing strategies. People favour video content because it offers a realistic perspective of the business, services, and products. Sharing on the website and social media channels enables companies to strengthen their brand identity and build trust.

User experience is crucial to local SEO success

A company that ignores the importance of user experience in 2023 and beyond could lose valuable prospects. Google announced in 2020 that it factors user experience when establishing search engine rankings, and companies must prioritize improving website navigation, speed, and mobile compatibility to ensure SEO success. The experts from Seeders have devoted an article to discussing how to balance user experience and SEO, and the content within could serve any local business because it provides information about the methods they could use to improve UX. It all starts with testing the website across various devices to determine if it performs properly.

Besides improving the speed and navigation, updating the content and providing clear and easy-to-find contact information and store hours is crucial. 93% of people get frustrated when they find incorrect information online, and 80% lose interest when they cannot figure out how to get in touch with the business.

Buyers care about brands’ online reputation

Regardless of the specifics of a business (local or international), consumers go online before they make purchases to search for reviews and information about products and services. They’re also reading reviews to find what other consumers have to say about a business. Besides, Google and other search engines take user-generated content into account when establishing search rankings. Therefore, small companies need to invest in SEO and focus on developing a marketing plan that includes local SEO strategies.