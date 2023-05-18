Arrested: 56-yr Old First-time Flyer Smokes Beedi on Akasa Flight

An unexpected thing was seen on the Akasa Air flight. A man was arrested for lit up a bidi midair in an Air flight. This news is going viral on social media and getting much attention. The who was flyer who lit up Bidi on the Air flight is taken into custody and sent to jail. This news is circulating on the social media platform. This news is circulating on the internet in huge quantities. People have many quarries regarding the news. The man’s news on the eye of the news channel headline. If you want to know the complete information about this news so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

According to the sources, a man has been taken into custody and sent to central jail for lit up a bidi midair on an Air flight. As per reports, he was traveling first time on a flight. He is 56 years old. The police department arrested 56 years old man at Bengaluru airport. He is sent to central jail. He was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport. He was on a Bengaluru-bound Akasa Air Flight. He was smoking bidi midair. He did not the rules and guidelines of the flight because he was traveling for the first time.

56-yr Old First-time Flyer Smokes Beedi

As per reports, he was charged with taking the passengers in danger. He was charged with putting at risk the lives of the passenger who was traveling on that flight.

He is from Rajasthan’s Marwar region. His name is Praveen Kumar he was found lit the bidi on the flight. As per reports, he was caught in a washroom on the flight while he was smoking. Praveen Kumar boarded the Air flight in Ahmedabad. He was smoking in the flight’s washroom. An airline crew member caught Praveen Kumar when he was smoking in the toilet.

Further, after being caught he was sent to the central jail of Bengaluru where said this was his first time on a flight, and he don’t know the rules of the airline. He never traveled in flight in his entire life. He was caught on May 16, 2023. The flight was flying from Ahmedabad to Bengaluru. After, the help of CISF, he was sent to the police of Bengaluru on May 16, 2023. It is important to follow the rules and guidelines of the airline whenever you travel. In-flight bidi, cigarettes are strictly prohibited. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.