CHICAGO: Four High School Students killed, 3 People Injured in Three-Vehicle Crash

The Breaking news is coming that in a vehicle crash, four school students lost their lives and three people got injured. This incident is from Chicago, Illinois. As per reporters, four people were found dead and three injured. This news is going viral on social media and getting much attention on the internet. This time, this news made headlines on the news channel. People are searching for this news in huge quantities on social media platforms and circulating all around the Internet. How did this accident happen? Who was responsible for this crash? If you want to know the complete information about this news so read the full article till the end. Let’s read in detail.

According to the sources, a horrific crash was seen in Chicago, Illinois. As per reports, in this accident, four school students lost their lives and three were injured. This incident happened on May 16 in Chicago. Further, two people and one more school student also got many injuries. For people who were injured in this accident, their treatment is ongoing in the hospital. The school student who lost their lives in an accident were students at Buffalo Grove High School. All four students were studying in the same school.

Four High School Students killed

Further, as per reports, this fatal accident happened around 10:19 pm at Dundee and Schoenbeck roads. All four students who were died, traveling in the same vehicle. The vehicle was in the black Ford Explorer SUV. The police department released all four students’ identification. They have been identified as 17 years old Ricky Barcenas, 16-year-old Jesus Rodrigues, 17 years old Kevin R Hernandez- Teran, and 18 years old Richard De-Ita. All students died in a fatal crash. This is a very tough time for all students

families.

As per reports, a car hit the light pole which causes the knocked out of the light in the area. In this fatal accident, almost three car’s front areas were damaged in bad condition. As per statements from CBS News, three cars were damaged in this horrific crash. A witness who watched the entire incident said it was a loud bang and a car hit the light pole. When the car hit the light pole the power of the whole area went out. The crash was very horrific. How many people lost their life due to small mistakes a witness told CBS News. People are paying tribute to those students and sharing condolence with their families. May their soul rest in peace.