Arrested: Florida Man Who Disposed Mutilated Animal Bodies in Golden Gate Estates

There is shocking news coming forward related to a crime incident in which a man disposed of various animal bodies in Golden Gate Estates. This news is running on the top of the news and rapidly circulating on various social media pages. Yes, you heard right a man disposed of multiple dead bodies of animals, and lots of people are showing thier interest in this news. It is creating a great buzz and many are hitting the search engine to know more about this incident. In this article, we have shared all the details and also talked about the accused.

Every day lots of cases come out related to animal cruelty and it stunned the people or netizens. Similarly, a Florida man was arrested on Friday 8 September 2023 for disposing of mutilated animal bodies in Golden Gate Estates. The suspect is identified as Pedro Solmulen who is a resident of Florida. He is under arrest and has been taken into custody. Collier County is ongoing to investigate at large in the months-long investigation and shared some reports. The news of this incident has stunned many and many things are still left to share, so continue your reading to know more about this incident.

Florida Man Who Disposed Mutilated Animal Bodies

The investigation of this case began on 1 May 2023 when the CCSO detectives discovered several animal carcasses. The animal remains were discovered in a wooded area located close to 18th Ave NE and DeSoto Blvd which is a residential area and has two schools nearby. Let us know about the suspect, Pedro Solmulen is a 19-year-old. He has been charged with unlawful disposal of a dead animal. Police authorities also shared in the reports that a man named Yordis Gutierrez is also accused in the case. He is a 45-year-old man who is also facing the same charges in this case.

It is shared that the animal carcasses were dumped into the property with large sections missing and other parts showing signs of being intentionally burned. These parts were discovered in various states and the remains were damaged badly. After finding these animal remains parts, the investigators took strict action and arrested the accused on 8 September 2023. The investigation is ongoing but the authorities didn't mention many details related to this incident.