IND vs PAK Live Score Dream11 Prediction Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Playing 11 India vs Pakistan

Hello Cricket lovers, it is coming forward that the Asia ODI Cup League is going to play thier next cricket match. This match is fixed to play between India (IND) and Pakistan (PAK) and everyone knows the match between these always creates buzz on the internet. Similarly, lots of fans and people are waiting to enjoy this upcoming match. This math will begin to play at 03:00 pm on Sunday 10 September 2023 at R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka. This match is fully set to take place and many are waiting for this match. Let’s know more about this match such as both teams, thier previous gameplays, points table, and more.

Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are so excited to enjoy this upcoming match. If we talk about the points table both teams played two matches in this tournament. Both teams faced similar results winning one match and losing one match. This upcoming match is said to be a banging match and it will be enjoyed by the viewers and fans completely. Both teams were given similar performances and this upcoming match will decide which team will be eliminated from the league but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy.

IND vs PAK (India vs Pakistan) Match Details

Match: India vs Pakistan (IND vs PAK)

Tournament: Asia ODI Cup League

Date: Sunday, 10th September 2023

Time: 03:00 PM (IST) – 09:30 AM (GMT)

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

IND vs PAK (India vs Pakistan) Playing 11

India (IND) Possible Playing 11 1.Rohit Sharma(C), 2. Shubman Gill, 3. Virat Kohli, 4. Shreyas Iyer, 5. Ishan Kishan(WK), 6. Hardik Pandya, 7. Ravindra Jadeja, 8. Shardul Thakur, 9. Kuldeep Yadav, 10. Mohammed Shami, 11. Mohammed Siraj

Pakistan (PAK) Possible Playing 11 1.Imam-ul Haq, 2. Fakhar Zaman, 3. Babar Azam(C), 4. Mohammad Rizwan(WK), 5. Agha Salman, 6. Iftikhar-Ahmed, 7. Shadab Khan, 8. Faheem Ashraf, 9. Naseem-Shah, 10. Shaheen Afridi, 11. Haris Rauf

The pitch is said as balanced for both team players but the surface of the ground helps spinners. Batters will also perform thier best shots and they will be enjoyed by the audience at the stadium. This match will be live telecast on Star Sports and it is free on Hotstar where the fans can enjoy it easily. Presently, no information is coming out that any player is suffering from an injury. There is no chance of rain and the day is also sunny that will be enjoyed by the people at the stadium.