Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India With Mid-Range Nvidia RTX GPUs and More

Today we have a piece of news for those people who wants to buy new laptops and tablets. It is shared that these devices are targets for budget-conscious gamers. Asus is a most popular company and these latest devices are going to laich by this company. ASUSTeK Computer Inc. company which is mostly known as ASUS. It is a Taiwanese multinational computer hardware and electronics company that was established in 1989. Many people are hitting the search engine and are excited to know more about these devices, so we made an article and shared the complete information related to these laptops and tablets such as price, features, key specializations, and more.

As per the sources and information, Asus has released a series of new gaming laptops including ROG and TUFrange and it featuring mid-range Nvidia RTX 4000 series GPUs and these devices are now available to buy in the Indian markets. The company launched these devices in models such as Intel-based models and AMD models. The company had released its premium lineup back recently in March 2023 and now this company launched these Asus gaming laptops to complete the portfolio. We shared the following prices of these devices Asus ROG and TUF gaming launched in Indian markets below this paragraph:-

Asus ROG and TUF Gaming Laptops Launched in India

Asus ROG Strix G17 – Rs. 1, 59,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 – Rs. 1,49,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 – Rs. 2,09,990

Asus ROG Strix G16 – Rs. 1,44,990

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 – Rs. 1,69,990

Asus TUF Gaming A15 – Rs. 1,05,990

Asus TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition – Rs. 1,39,990

Asus ROG Flow Z13 Acronym – Rs. 2,84,990

Asus TUF Gaming A17 – Rs. 1,34,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15 – Rs. 1,15,990

Asus ROG Flow X13 – Rs. 1,74,990

Asus ROG Strix G18 – Rs. 1,69,990

Lets us know more about the model. Thus, Intel-based model including that including the new ROG Strix G16 and ROG Strix G18, ROG Flow Z13, ROG Flow Z13 Acronym, ROG Zephyrus G16, and TUF Gaming F15 and F17. On the other hand, The AMD model includes the ROG Strix G17, ROG Flow X13, ROG Zephyrus G14, TUF Gaming A15 and 17, and finally, an all-AMD solution with a Ryzen CPU and Radeon GPU called the TUF Gaming A16 Advantage Edition.

Every different laptop has its own different key specializations. These devices contain lots of features and are easy to buy online or offline method. Customers can buy these devices from popular offline retail chains such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and other Asus authorized dealers. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest and exciting news topics.