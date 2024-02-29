ATH vs ATL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid Copa Del Rey League

It is coming forward that Copa Del Rey is back with its next football match and this news is creating a buzz among the fans and football lovers. This match is fixed to be played between the teams; Athletic Bilbao (ATH) and the other team Atletico Madrid (ATL) and the match will take place in San Mames Football Stadium located in Bilbao, Spain. It is set to begin to play at 02:00 am on Friday 1 March 2024. Both teams have a large number of fans worldwide who are waiting for this match and expressing their excitement. Let us continue your reading to know more…

In this league, both teams gave their best and received good responses from the audience and fans. It is reported that both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match in this league and it is determined this match will be fully enjoyed by the fans. Athletic Bilbao has faced well response by winning all the last six matches in this league and the team is presently ranked in the 3rd place. On the other side, Atletico has played four matches and faced three wins or one loss. The team is ranked in the 13th place.

ATH vs ATL (Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid) Match Details

ATH vs ATL (Athletic Bilbao vs Atletico Madrid) Starting 11

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) Possible Starting 11 1.Unai Simon, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Inigo Lekue, 4. Yuri Berchiche, 5. Yeray Alvarez, 6. Alex Berenguer, 7. Benat Prados Diaz, 8. Unai Gomez, 9. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 10. Inaki Williams, 11. Gorka Guruzeta