LEP vs REN Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Le Puy F.43 Auvergne vs Stade Rennes Coupe de France

This match will be played between Le Puy F.43 Auvergne (LEN) and the opponent team Stade Rennes (REN). It is set to begin to play at 01:15 am on Friday 1 February 2024 and this match will take place at Geoffroy-Guichard, a multi-purpose stadium located in Saint-Etienne, France.

Both teams have also played well in their last games and are now, going to play their first head-to-head match in this league. Some sources claim both teams have played three matches but their game performances were not so well. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will perform their best until the end which makes the match more interesting.

LEN vs REN (Le Puy F.43 Auvergne vs Stade Rennes) Match Details

Match: Le Puy F.43 Auvergne vs Stade Rennes (LEP vs REN)

Tournament: Coupe de France

Date: Friday, 1st March 2024

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Geoffroy-Guichard

LEP vs REN (Le Puy F.43 Auvergne vs Stade Rennes) Starting 11

Le Puy F.43 Auvergne (LEP) Possible Starting 11 1.Matis Carvalho, 2. Mehdi Beneddine, 3. Anthony Civet, 4. Jesah Ayessa, 5. Sadia Diakhabi, 6. Virgile Piechoki, 7. Issiaka Karamoko, 8. Renald Xhemo, 9. Tommy Iva, 10. Bryan Adinany, 11. Jules Meyer

Stade Rennes (REN) Possible Starting 11 1.Steve Mandanda, 2. Adrien Truffert, 3. Warmed Omari, 4. Arthur Theate, 5. Guela Doue, 6. Benjamin Bourigeaud, 7. Baptiste Santamaria, 8. Desire Doue, 9. Martin Terrier, 10. Amine Gouiri, 11. Arnaud Kalimuendo

This upcoming football match is going to be live-streamed on Fancode. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is presently quite hard because there are no details about the previous gameplay performances of both teams. At present, none of the players on either team have any injuries, and all the fine to play in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day.