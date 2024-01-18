ATL vs RM Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid Copa Del Rey League

In this article, we are going to share the details about the next match of the Copa Del Rey League. The tournament is back and its next football match is fixed to play between Atletico Madrid (ATL) and the team will play against Real Madrid (RM). This football match is set to be played at 02:00 am on Friday 19 January 2024 at Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid. Both teams have so many fans around the world who are waiting for this match and it is expected that this match will be most liked by the viewers. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

If we talk about both team’s previous gameplay performance then it is not completely available. It is reported from unverified sources that this league began recently and both teams have played only one match yet. Both teams are now going to play their second match in this league and it will also be the first face-to-face match of both teams. In both teams, all the players are strong and ready to perform their best in this upcoming match which makes it more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

ATL vs RM (Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid) Match Details

Match: Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid (ATL vs RM)

Tournament: Copa Del Rey League

Date: Friday, 19th January 2024

Time: 02:00 AM (IST) – 08:30 PM (GMT)

ATL vs RM Venue: Civitas Metropolitan Stadium, Madrid

ATL vs RM (Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid) Starting 11

Atletico Madrid (ATL) Possible Starting 11 1.Jan Oblak, 2. Jose Gimenez, 3. Mario Hermoso, 4. Axel Witsel, 5. Koke, 6. Marcos Llorente, 7. Rodrigo De Paul, 8. Rodrigo Riquelme, 9. Samuel Lino, 10. Antoine Griezmann, 11. Alvaro Morata

Real Madrid (RM) Possible Starting 11 1.Andriy Lunin, 2. Dani Carvajal, 3. Ferland Mendy, 4. Jose Nacho, 5. Antonio Rudiger, 6. Federico Valverde, 7. Toni Kroos, 8. Aurelien Tchouameni, 9. Jude Bellingham, 10. Rodrygo Goes, 11. Vinicius Junior

This football match is set to live telecast on Fancode and fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then it is quite hard because the previous gameplay performances of both teams Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, are mostly the same. Currently, nothing can be said about the team winning prediction but it will be clear after the end of this match. None of the players is suffering from any injury and all are fine to perform their best. The weather is also clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Stay stuck to dekhnews.com to read articles on sports topics.