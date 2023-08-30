Austin Hahn: Indiana Man Apprehended For Allegedly Attacking His Friend and Co-Worker With Hammer

The breaking news is coming that an Indiana man was arrested after attacking his friend and coworker with a hammer. The moment this news was uploaded it’s gone viral and created a huge controversy. People are hugely searching for a piece of viral news. A name has also gone viral on the internet. In this article, we will talk about Austin Hahn who is responsible for hitting his friend and co-worker. The accused attacked with a hammer. This news is on the top of the social media and becoming a new topic for the discussion. If you are interested in knowing complete information regarding this news stay connected with this page till the end. Let’s discuss this in detail.

As per the sources, an Indiana man was arrested for allegedly hitting his friend and co-worker with a hammer. The accused name is identified as Austin Hahn. The accused Austin and the victim were both close friends. According to the sources, Austin Hahn, a 27-year-old man from Anderson, was arrested. The man was arrested on August 21, 2023, after investigators with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Department. The Indiana man was attacked with a hammer that sent one man to the hospital. Now, the man is facing several charges. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Who is Austin Hahn?

This incident happened on August 29, 2023, around 7:30 a.m., the day before Austin Hahn’s arrest. The officers arrived at the business, where they found Hahn’s friend with trauma injuries to his face and back of the head. After, this incident the victim Hahn’s friend rushed to St. Vincent Hospital. The victim’s condition was too critical and he received treatment for a brain bleed. Not only this, he also received various skull features, a cut to his face, and a hole in his jaw. His teeth were also missing during the treatment.

After, the treatment his health condition is now stable. The victim’s name is unknown yet. As per the victim’s statement, the victim went to his workplace and he was unaware of anything that hit him. He was attacked in his back head. The victim was found unconscious. There are multiple workers who witnessed the attack but the victim does not know who hit him. As per the coworker interviews, the victim and the accused were good friends but had gotten into a fight the week before. Now, Hahn is in the police custody and facing several crime charges. Keep following this page to know more viral news.