Badri Seshadri Arrested In Tamil Nadu For Comments On Judiciary Over Manipur Voilence

The breaking news is coming that a very well-known writer name Badri Seshadri is arrested. He is arrested in Tamil Nadu. He is arrested after talking uselessly about Manipur violence. Currenlty, this news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are searching for this news in huge quantities. He gave unnecessary remarks during his YouTube interview on the Manipur violence. He is a very well-known political analyst and writer. He is arrested by the police in Tamil Nadu.

Badri Seshadri Arrested In Tamil Nadu

The recent arrest of political analyst and writer Badri Seshadri in Tamil Nadu has raised concerns over the freedom of expression and the boundaries of public discourse. Allegedly, Seshadri made provocative remarks regarding the Manipur violence and Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud. This incident has sparked a debate on the limits of free speech and the role of individuals in maintaining civility in public discourse. The Tamil Nadu Police arrested Seshadri under Sections 153, 153A, and 505(1)(B) of the Indian Penal Code.

These sections pertain to promoting enmity between religious, racial, or regional groups, as well as making statements that may incite public unrest. The remarks made by Seshadri during an interview on YouTube were deemed inflammatory, suggesting that Chandrachud be armed and sent to Manipur. The comments were seen as objectionable and potentially inciting violence, leading to Seshadri’s arrest. Using speech to incite violence or promote hate has severe consequences that can disrupt social harmony and public order. The arrest serves as a reminder that individuals have a duty to express their opinions responsibly, taking into account the potential impact on others. stay connected to know more.

Further, this case was filed by a very well-known advocate name Kaviyarasu against Seshadri. In the FIR it is written that Kaviyarasu watched Seshadri's YouTube interview in which he talked about objection to CJI Chandrachud and Supreme Court. He watched this clip on July 22, 2023. Now, Seshadri is in police custody. He is arrested in Tamil Nadu early morning. Arrests like these serve as reminders that individuals must be conscious of the impact their words can have on society and strive to contribute to an environment of respectful and peaceful dialogue.