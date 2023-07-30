Vehicles Damaged In Stone-Pelting: Watch Clashes During Muharram Procession In Delhi

As per the sources, 8 people lost their lives and many were injured in clashes. This happened during the Muharram procession in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. This news is gone viral on the internet and getting a lot of attention. People are hugely searching for this news. Violence erupted during a Muharram procession in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh, resulting in the unfortunate loss of eight lives. The clashes occurred when the participants of the procession attempted to change the predetermined route in Nangloi, a neighborhood in west Delhi. Currently, this news is on the top of the social media headlines. This viral news made headlines. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Vehicles Damaged In Stone-Pelting

The situation escalated as the crowd clashed with the police, pelting stones at them. Consequently, 12 police officers were injured, and multiple vehicles were damaged in the chaos. Muharram is a significant month in the Islamic calendar, marked by mourning and remembrance of the martyrdom of Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. During this time, processions are organized in various parts of the world, including India, to commemorate the sacrifices made by Imam Hussein.

Further, there are several videos of crowds available. Harendra Singh is a Deputy Commissioner of Police. He said that it started when the crowd changed their direction as earlier decided. Their local people pelted stones at the police. The police, tasked with maintaining peace and security, had to resort to lathi charges to bring the situation under control. While the intent was to disperse the unruly crowd, it is regrettable that lives were lost and injuries sustained during the process. It is crucial for all parties involved to recognize the significance and sanctity of religious processions.

According to the sources, the fight occurred between members of ‘Sunni’ and ‘Shia’ Muslim communities. This resulted in major injuries and damages. On the other side, in Uttar Pradesh (Amroha) two people lost their lives while 52 are injured badly. This happened when the music system came in contact with the high-voltage which carrying wires. Two deceased were found in this incident. The deceased are Owais who is 13 and Shanu who is 35. The injured people’s treatment is ongoing in Delhi’s hospital. As a diverse nation, India must learn from such incidents and strive for greater understanding, tolerance, and respect among its citizens. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.