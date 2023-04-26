Banna Gupta Chat Video Goes Viral: Jharkhand Minister Scandal Explained Link!

Here we are sharing a piece of big news with you. Recently Banna Gupta’s name has come on the internet and now this name is trending on social media platforms due to his chat video. Since his chat video went out on the internet it went viral on social media platforms and this viral video is gaining a huge attention from the people. Now many people have been searching the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Banna Gupta is a very famous Indian politician from Jharkhand, India and he was a member of the Jharkhand Legislative Assembly. He is the Health Minister of Jharkhand. He is also a minister in Hemant Soren’s cabinet. Currently, Gupta’s fans are concerned after his viral chat video, and people started exploring him on web sources. Banna is a very famous person who has more than 100k followers on his Twitter account. After the Jharkhand health minister began obtaining backlashes and several individuals began commenting and creating jokes regarding him, Gupta Lodge, an FIR in cyber. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As we already mentioned that Banna Gupta has gone viral after his video chat with a lady where they were seen having an extramarital chat in the video. The video was viral on several networking sites and currently chat video has been trending. It is reported that an Indian politician was having bad talks with a lady in a video chat. Reportedly, the first time a chat video was shared on WhatsApp groups. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Now, every media source is covering the information regarding Gupta's viral video. Some of them have shared fake clips linking the name of Banna Gupta. So Banna has been the talk of the town for the past few days and all of these are due to the video chat. Banna Gupta is in the spotlight due to his viral video. Also, the eyes of the BJP have been dragged, and they have demanded Banna's concession and an examination into the matter.