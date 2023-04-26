RCB vs KOL Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Lineup Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Hello all the lovers of cricket matches, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very well-known and favorite TATA IPL league is coming back with its teams with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders. As we all know that now fans love to watch the cricket match. Now fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be more interesting and amazing. Here we have more information about the RCB vs KOL match and we will share it with you in this article.

TATA IPL is ready to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. Now all the players are also ready to give their best for winning the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the match from the websites. RCB is set to take on KOL in TATA IPL at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. If we talk about the weather then the weather in Bengaluru, IN is cloudy and there are 50% possibility of rain during the game. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details like date, day, time, venue, lineup and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

RCB vs KOL Live Score

Match Details

League: TATA IPL

Team: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL)

Day: Wednesday

Date: 26th April 2023

Time:07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Faf du Plessis, 2. Virat Kohli(C), 3. Mahipal Lomror, 4. Glenn Maxwell, 5. Shahbaz Ahmed, 6. Dinesh Karthik(WK), 7. Suyash Prabhudessai, 8. David Willey, 9. Wanindu Hasaranga, 10. Mohammed Siraj, 11. Vyshak Vijaykumar

Kolkata Knight Riders (KOL) Possible Playing 11: 1. Jason Roy, 2. Narayan Jagadeesan(WK), 3. Nitish Rana(C), 4. Rinku Singh, 5. Andre Russell, 6. Sunil Narine, 7. David Wiese, 8. Kulwant Khejroliya, 9. Suyash Sharma, 10. Umesh Yadav, 11. Varun Chakravarthy

According to the lineup of the match, both team’s players are very famous and they are ready to give their best. This match is going to be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders on 26th April 2023 from 07:30 PM (IST) – 02:00 PM (GMT at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, India. The RCB team won 3 matches, lost 2 matches and on the other hand team KOL won 1 match and lost 4 matches. The RCB team has more chances to win the match against KOL. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.