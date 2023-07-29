Belgian Man Kills Mother, Throws Fridge Containing Her Body Parts into a Canal

In this article, we are going to share murder news that has come out. The murder took place on July 10, with the suspect strangling his mother and subsequently dismembering her body, he said in his confession. A 30-year-old man has been charged and imprisoned in Belgium after confessing to the murder of his mother. According to the report the mother’s body was found dismembered and discarded into a side channel of the river Meuse near Liege, as per the Walloon city’s prosecution. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

Authorities found two arms and two legs inside a refrigerator. Subsequently, they also located the victim's trunk and head in another container, which the suspect had disposed of in the canal. The woman's identity was established through various clues, including her nails, jewelry, and a tattoo on her trunk, confirmed by Catherine Collignon, the spokesperson for the prosecution.

Belgian Man Kills Mother

According to the reports, the murder took place on July 10, with the suspect allegedly strangling his mother and subsequently dismembering her body. The incident occurred in Seraing, in the Liege region, where the victim lived with her two children and granddaughter. Investigations indicated that the mother and son had been engaging in frequent arguments since the son's return to live with her after the covid-19 pandemic.

Police searched the residence based on this information but found no evidence at the time, as neighbors reported that the woman was on vacation. However, when the body parts were later discovered, the link was established with the previous phone call.