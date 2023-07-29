Woman Beaten By Husband’s First Wife in Muzaffarnagar CCTV Video Footage

In this article, we are going to share a piece of news that has come out. Ayesha arrived at the clinic with a group of women and thrashed Farah Anjum. The incident was caught on CCTV. A woman was brutally beaten up by her husband’s first wife and some other women. This incident happened in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar. This incident took place at a clinic that belonged to Qasim Ali, the doctor who married the two women. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

His first wife Ayesha, when arrived at the clinic with a group of women, and thrashed Farah Anjum, the second wife. This incident was captured in the clinic's CCTV footage. The CCTV footage shows that Farah Anjum is brutally beaten up with sticks by a group of women. When the locals heard this news they rushed to help and Farah was admitted to a nearby hospital.

Woman Beaten By Husband’s First Wife in Muzaffarnagar

According to the report when Farah Anjum reached the local police station with the CCTV clip and filed a complaint against her husband Qasim Ali, his first wife Ayesha, and her friends Farzana, Gulshan, Nomana, Saima, Simran, and Navisa. So far, no arrests have been made, but police have registered a complaint, said Officer Vinay Kumar Gautam. There is much more to tell you about the news, which you will find in the next part of the article.

We will update you about the case once we have the information from the correct source.