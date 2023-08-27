Benefits of using keywords in domain names

Do I need to include keywords in a domain name? If so, what should they be – narrowly focused or general? These are the questions that this article answers. It will be useful for both beginners and professionals. It is better to study this aspect before you buy a domain, so that later you don’t have to rename it (provided that the hosting rules allow such an action).

What do you need to know?

In SEO, the domain name plays an important role. All elements are the key to successful promotion. If the user chooses the wrong name for the site, then in this way he will immediately minimize the visibility of the resource in search engines and will not attract organic traffic, which is considered profitable, targeted and better. SEO costs several times cheaper than advertising, but it works for a long time and only if an individual content plan was created in advance, including the selection of a good name. That’s why you should think about it even before you buy a domain name.

The presence of keywords is optional, but it is advisable to consider their use, as this method of promotion may be useful for other effective SEO tools. How does it work?

For example, a person is looking for specific information on the Internet. He writes a request, and the algorithms start searching in the database and offer just those sites whose domain name contains the keywords of interest. It turns out that the page is more relevant and more often gets into the recommendations. The advantage is small, but still significant when advertising as an optimization method is not particularly involved, and the emphasis is placed directly on SEO.

Advantages of keys in a domain:

improvement of search algorithm mechanisms;

increase in traffic;

large target audience;

work with SEO.

But it should be noted: if the business owner decides to register the domain with a key, then this does not give any guarantee for 100%. Success may not come. Search engine algorithms are constantly changing. They analyze pages more carefully, recognize content. Therefore, if the site does not have useful and meaningful informational, selling articles, then even with the presence of keys in the domain name, the resource still will not get into the TOP of the issue. Therefore, it is important to work on all aspects of SEO and take care of professional content.

What should be the length of the domain?

A cheap domain name is both short and long. The user purchases any option suitable for him. However, experts have proven that short domains are remembered faster and rank better. They are even easier to enter in the search bar. Most likely, a potential client will prefer just such a site, and will not spend a lot of time typing a long name. If the domain is remembered, then the chance of revisiting the page increases.

Domain name registrar offers different solutions. You can immediately take ready-made ideas or first study competitors and compare their experience.

A large number of short domains have already been registered. Therefore, you need to tune in in advance to the fact that there is a possibility of some restrictions. If all the ideas are already taken, and they ideally fit the brand or products and services, then you should think about expanding. We are talking about working with the domain zone. In other words, you can choose a different geographic location, subject, or domain level.

It is also recommended to prioritize branding and uniqueness. So it will turn out to stand out among competitors and increase the level of recognition, trust of regular and new customers. When people see a familiar word, their loyalty is strengthened.