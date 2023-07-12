Bengaluru Murder: MD Twin Murders: 3 Suspects Arrested Latest News

Recently a shocking incident has come on the internet that the managing director and the CEO of a private company have been cruelly murdered. This tragic accident took place in their office in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday, 11 July 2023. As soon as this news went viral many people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Their passing news left many questions in people’s minds. Currently, many people are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, the victims have been identified as Vinu Kumar and Phanindra Subramanya. Vinu Kumar was the company CEO’s head and Phanindra Subramanya was a managing director. They were allegedly split in two. The bodies have been discovered in their office in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday. This news left many people in shock and pain. Currently, this news has been gaining massive attention from the people as they want to know the complete detail of the news. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Bengaluru Murder: MD Twin Murder

They were attacked with swords and daggers by a three-member gang led by a former worker at the office of a fiber-optic internet company, Aeronics Internet Pvt Ltd at Pampa Extension in Hebbal Kempapura. The victims were on the first and second floors of the building and lost their lives immediately. Owing to the serious wounds of the two victims Phanindra Subramanya and Vinu Kumar, no medical assistance helped, say the treating hospitals. It is very painful news for family, friends, and those who know them as they lost their beloved persons. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

As per the Manipal Hospital, Hebbal informed DH that the managing director was brought dead at around 4:20 with many injuries on the face, chest, back and head, abdomen, and other body parts. Since the news has come on the internet and lots of people are very saddened. Now many people are expressing their deep condolences to their families and paying a tribute to them. Currently, the investigation of the incident is ongoing.