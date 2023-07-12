Who Is Amogh Lila Das? The Engineer-Turned-Monk Banned By ISKON Temple

Recently Amogh Lila Das has come on the internet and it is trending on social media platforms due to controversy. Amogh Lila Das is a spiritual-motivational speaker and social worker. Since his name has come on the internet it went viral on many social networking sites. Currently, many people have been searching for his name on the internet as he became a topic of discussion. People are also very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Since Amogh Lila Das’s news come on the internet many people want to know why he is trending on the social media platform. As per the report, Amogh Lila Das is also better known as Amogh Lila Prabhu. He is very famous for his religious and motivational videos. He came into a controversy over disparaging remarks about Swami Vivekananda and has been banned by ISKCON for a month. The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) has declared a ban on monk Amogh Lila Das because of his contentious remark about Swami Vivekananda and his guru Ramakrishna. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Who Is Amogh Lila Das?

In the viral video, Das blames Swami Vivekananda for eating fish, asserting that a righteous person would never harm in living being. He also made sarcastic comments about his guru Ramakrishna’s teaching of ”Jato Mat Tato Path”(as many opinions, as many paths), implicit that not all paths lead to the same destination. On Tuesday ISKCON issued a press release saying that Amogh had confessed to his mistake by making “unacceptable” remarks about Swami Vivekananda and his guru. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As we already mentioned that Amogh Lila Das is a very well-known figure on social media. His makes videos on religion and motivation and he is very popular on many social networking sites. He was born as Ashish Arora in a religious family in Lucknow. He embarked on mystically journey at the very young age. At the age of 12 he left his house in search of God. But he decided to return and pursue in software engineering.He completed his graduation in 2004 and started serving for a US-based multinational corporation. Here we have shared all the information about the news. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.